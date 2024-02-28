Anti-corruption: EU helps develop toolkit for investigative journalists and vetting analysts in the field of justice

The Institute for European Policies and Reforms (IPRE), in partnership with the Institute for War and Peace Reporting (IWPR), has developed a toolkit for investigative journalists and vetting analysts on independent investigations of high level corruption cases and integrity background checks of justice actors.

The platform is developed by the #Justice4Moldova project, funded by the European Union and co-financed by Soros Foundation Moldova.

The toolkit combines both theoretical knowledge and practical recommendations on collecting and analysing publicly available information, as well collecting data through freedom of information tools.

The first section is a step-by-step guide on conducting integrity background checks of justice actors and investigating high-level corruption. It also provides background information about the vetting process in Moldova.

The second part provides the legal framework for collecting information and explains how to use the instrument of access to public information. In particular, it details the general provisions of Moldovan legislation, what kind of information could be asked for, how to request and receive information, and what to do in case the request is refused or rejected.

The third section addresses the issues of processing information and managing legal risks (particularly relevant when investigating high-profile corruption cases).

The training toolkit is available in English here.

