Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Torisel, temsirolimus, Date of authorisation: 19/11/2007, Revision: 33, Status: Authorised

The most common side effects with Torisel (which may affect more than 1 in 5 patients) include infections, pneumonia (infection of the lungs), thrombocytopenia (low blood platelet counts), anaemia (low red blood cell counts), decreased appetite, hyperglycaemia (high blood sugar levels), hypercholesterolaemia (high blood cholesterol levels), dysgeusia (taste disturbances), difficulty breathing, nose bleeds, cough, vomiting, stomatitis (inflammation of the lining of the mouth), diarrhoea, nausea (feeling sick), rash, pruritus (itching), oedema (swelling), tiredness, weakness, fever and mucosal inflammation (inflammation of moist body surfaces).

The most serious side effects of Torisel are allergic (hypersensitivity) reactions, serious reactions that occur during the infusion or soon afterwards, infections, lung disorders including pneumonitis (inflammation of the lungs) and pulmonary embolism (blood clot in the lung), bleeding in the brain, kidney failure, tearing (perforation) of the intestine, complications affecting the healing of wounds, hyperglycaemia (high blood sugar), thrombocytopenia (low levels of platelets), neutropenia (low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that fights infection) and hyperlipaemia (high blood levels of a type of fat).

For the full list of side effects of Torisel, see the package leaflet.

Torisel must not be used in people who are hypersensitive (allergic) to temsirolimus, to its metabolites (the substances that it is broken down into) including sirolimus (a medicine used to prevent rejection of transplanted kidneys), to polysorbate 80 or to any of the other ingredients of the medicine. Torisel must not be used in patients with mantle cell lymphoma who have moderate or severe problems with their liver.