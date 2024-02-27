Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,675 in the last 365 days.

From Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives

AZERBAIJAN, February 27 - 27 February 2024, 09:19

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

It gives me great pleasure to extend, on behalf of the Government, the people of the Republic of Maldives and on my own behalf, warm congratulations to Your Excellency on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I look forward to working closely with your Excellency to further strengthen our cooperation and friendly relations. I am assured that we can work together to enhance our cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of our two countries.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

 

Mohamed Muizzu

President of the Republic of Maldives

You just read:

From Mohamed Muizzu, President of the Republic of Maldives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more