From Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

We followed, with great interest, the conduct of the presidential election that took place throughout the territory of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region, on 7 February 2024.

On behalf of the People, the Government of the Republic of Mozambique and myself, I extend to Your Excellency my warmest congratulations on the undisputed victory obtained in this election.

Your victory is the supreme expression of the will of the people of Azerbaijan, who have witnessed progress in the construction and development of their country in the economic and socio-cultural spheres, and of the confidence that you have all the qualities to realize their aspirations for continued well-being.

I avail myself of this opportunity to reiterate the will of the Republic of Mozambique to continue strengthening the relations of friendship and cooperation with the Republic of Azerbaijan for the sake of progress and the mutual benefit of the two fraternal peoples.

Please accept, Your Excellency, my good wishes for health and the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.

Filipe Jacinto Nyusi

President of the Republic of Mozambique