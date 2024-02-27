From Anar Hasanov, Chairman of the Board of German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, and Tobias Baumann, Executive Board Member

His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the official representation of German Economy in Azerbaijan, please accept our congratulations on the occasion of your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is the most crucial partner of German Economy in terms of energy and trade in the South Caucasus region. German companies highly appreciate stability, strategic foresight, and reliability in foreign relations. The German Chamber of Commerce and its member companies support the reform policies of your government and strongly offer their contribution for the implementation of these approaches.

We are ready to support the initiatives of your government for the reconstruction of the Karabakh region with our expertise and technical solutions. We firmly believe that significant progress towards a sustainable and successful restoration of the region can be achieved through close collaboration between our two countries.

For the new term in office, we wish you and your government every success!

Sincerely,

Anar Hasanov

Chairman of the Board of German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce

Tobias Baumann

Executive Board Member of German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce