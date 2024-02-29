Experience the Evolution of Manufacturing Pricing Strategies at the EPP Manufacturing Pricing Forum 2024
Industry Leaders Redefine Pricing at EPP Manufacturing Forum 2024: Barcelona, April 10-12.BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airbus, Cargill, Sabic, Schneider Electric, and more industry leaders will gather to define manufacturing pricing strategies at the EPP Manufacturing Pricing Forum 2024, where industry pioneers converge to reshape standards and ignite innovation. In the dynamic landscape of 2024, amidst challenges and opportunities like Sustainable and Equitable Pricing Models, AI integration, Carbon Neutrality, Net Zero Initiatives, and Pricing Impacts, this forum marks a pivotal moment in industry evolution.
Set in Barcelona from April 10th to 12th, the EPP Manufacturing Pricing Forum 2024 serves as the ultimate gathering for Pricing, Revenue Growth, and Value Monetization experts. This is an opportunity to have strategic conversations, glean insights from industry leaders, and explore innovative pricing strategies.
Why Participate?
The EPP Manufacturing Pricing Forum offers a gateway to unlocking the future of manufacturing pricing. Discuss with Pricing Directors across diverse sectors, including Machinery, Automotive, Chemicals, Electronics, Aerospace, Food, and MedTech, to gain invaluable insights, access cutting-edge technologies, and seize networking opportunities.
Key Forum Highlights:
- Hear insights into adaptive pricing strategies for an ever-evolving marketplace.
- Robust pricing plans amidst economic fluctuations and market disruptions.
- Adopt best practices in circular economy, sustainability, and cultural diversity to promote social and environmental responsibility.
Download the Brochure for a full speaker line-up and the latest agenda
Save the Date:
Event: EPP Manufacturing Pricing Forum 2024
Date: April 10 - 12
Location: Barcelona
About Us - EPP Pricing Platform
EPP Pricing Platform, a global non-profit, empowers value monetization, pricing, and RG M professionals worldwide through events, training, and content on the EPP Pricing Platform. Partnering with top-tier consultants and technology vendors, EPP advances pricing maturity for enhanced profitability and revenue growth.
OUR MISSION is to support our members in dramatically improving top-line revenues and profitability through personal and organizational pricing maturity development.
EPP Manufacturing Pricing Forum 2024