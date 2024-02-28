Change the Real Estate Game at the REALiTY 24 Conference

OTTAWA, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Don’t just play the game – change it! Hosted by the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA), REALiTY 24 is essential viewing for fans of real estate and any REALTOR® looking to stay ahead in the competitive real estate market. It’s all happening at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa on March 6-7, 2024.



“With over 30 of the biggest names in real estate, marketing, and technology, REALiTY will be the place to be to elevate your career as a REALTOR®,” said OREA CEO Tim Hudak. “We’re thrilled to have some of the best real estate and business coaches taking stage to share their perspectives and innovative strategies to set your business apart from the rest.”

About the Conference

More than 30 speakers spread across two exciting days are scheduled to take the stage, including:

Earvin “Magic” Johnson , NBA Hall of Famer and Business Entrepreneur

, NBA Hall of Famer and Business Entrepreneur Daymond John , CEO of FUBU and Shark Tank Investor

, CEO of FUBU and Shark Tank Investor Richard Robbins , Co-Founder and CEO of Richard Robbins International

, Co-Founder and CEO of Richard Robbins International Billy Van Raaphorst , Coaching Liaison and Corporate Consultant at Buffini & Company

, Coaching Liaison and Corporate Consultant at Buffini & Company Jess Lenouvel , Founder and Visionary at The Listings Lab

, Founder and Visionary at The Listings Lab Kathleen Black , CEO of Kathleen Black Inc.

, CEO of Kathleen Black Inc. Matthew Ferrara, Philosopher at The Learning Network



Enjoy networking with some of the top-performing REALTORS® at various conference events, such as:

The REALiTY 24 Tradeshow – Featuring 30+ industry partners, start-ups, vendors, and organizations that can help you grow your business and create memorable client experiences.



– Featuring 30+ industry partners, start-ups, vendors, and organizations that can help you grow your business and create memorable client experiences. YPN BOOST – The premier networking event for the next generation of REALTORS®, where attendees will mix and mingle at the stunning TwentyTwo in the Westin Ottawa.



– The premier networking event for the next generation of REALTORS®, where attendees will mix and mingle at the stunning TwentyTwo in the Westin Ottawa. The President’s Reception and Dinner – A night of entertainment to celebrate OREA’s incoming 2024 President, Rick Kedzior, in the Trillium Ballroom at the Shaw Centre. Reconnect with fellow REALTORS® over a multi-course dinner with a breathtaking 200-degree view of downtown Ottawa.



REALiTY will also feature panel discussions and fireside chats about the emerging industry trends that will shape the future of the real estate profession and strategies for navigating challenging market conditions, including:

Power Players: Leading Real Estate CEOs , where you’ll hear from four business leaders from prominent North American real estate brands, including Phil Soper (President & CEO of Royal LePage & Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.), Christopher Alexander (President of RE/MAX Canada), Christan Bosley (President & Broker of Record at Bosley Real Estate), and Tania Artenosi (2023 OREA President & Broker of Record/Owner with Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre).



, where you’ll hear from four business leaders from prominent North American real estate brands, including Phil Soper (President & CEO of Royal LePage & Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc.), Christopher Alexander (President of RE/MAX Canada), Christan Bosley (President & Broker of Record at Bosley Real Estate), and Tania Artenosi (2023 OREA President & Broker of Record/Owner with Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Centre). Coaches Corner: Winning Strategies from Top Coaches , where you’ll gain exclusive insights from North America’s leading career coaches and learn how to navigate the ever-changing real estate landscape from coaches who’ve rewritten the rules of success.



, where you’ll gain exclusive insights from North America’s leading career coaches and learn how to navigate the ever-changing real estate landscape from coaches who’ve rewritten the rules of success. Hopes and Fears: What’s in Store for the Year Ahead , discussing what lies ahead in real estate and how you can best prepare for the next five years to support your clients through uncertain times, featuring a mortgage expert, an economist, and a legal perspective.



, discussing what lies ahead in real estate and how you can best prepare for the next five years to support your clients through uncertain times, featuring a mortgage expert, an economist, and a legal perspective. Real Returns: Building Wealth with Real Estate , featuring leading industry experts as they dive into the world of investment properties and explain how to leverage them to boost your clients’ wealth and elevate your success.



, featuring leading industry experts as they dive into the world of investment properties and explain how to leverage them to boost your clients’ wealth and elevate your success. Innovate and Elevate: Tech Tools Advancing Real Estate, where our panelists will explore technology and share insights into AI’s growing role, financial strategies aiding homeownership, and software refining the REALTOR®-client relationship.



To see the agenda, a list of speakers, and to register, please visit https://realityconference.ca/

