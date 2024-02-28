XOMA to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA), the biotech royalty aggregator, announced today members of its Executive Team will participate at the following March 2024 investor conferences:



The 44 th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference taking place March 4-6, 2024, in Boston, MA. Owen Hughes, Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Sitko, Chief Investment Officer, will be featured in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 10:30 AM ET. The presentation can be accessed at https://bit.ly/4939Ico.

The Leerink Partners 2024 Global Biopharma Conference, which is being held March 11-13, 2024, in Miami, FL. Mr. Hughes will present the corporate overview on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 10:40 AM ET. The presentation can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3SxDK0E.

XOMA’s presentations can also be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.xoma.com. A replay of each presentation will be available and archived on the site for 90 days after the event.

About XOMA Corporation

XOMA is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial and commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. When XOMA acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio with more than 70 assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate). For more information about the Company and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com.