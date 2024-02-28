DiagnaMed Announces Test Launch of CERVAI™ Brain Health in University Brain Health Center

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (“DiagnaMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF), a digital health artificial intelligence company focused on brain health, today announced a test launch of CERVAI™, a world-first consumer brain health and wellness AI solution, at the University of Miami Comprehensive Center for Brain Health. The initial focus will be evaluating the brain health assessment portion of CERVAI™, which scores brain health by taking a clinically validated assessment for brain resilience, vulnerability and performance functions.







Figure: Screenshot of CERVAI™ online portal

CERVAI™’s brain health assessment, developed by researchers led by Dr. James E Galvin, M.D., M.P.H at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is designed to assess a patient’s risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease (“AD”) and other neurological issues, through an advanced series of tests that determine the risk for dementia by combining three measures — a Resilience Index (“RI”), a Vulnerability Index (“VI”) and a Number-Symbol Coding Task (“NSCT”). The results, when combined, help assess the risk for developing AD and other related conditions. Essentially, it is intended to “take a snapshot” of a patient’s brain health.

In a cross-sectional study, Galvin and colleagues evaluated 230 participants (71 controls, 71 with mild cognitive impairment, 88 with AD and related disorders). Researchers determined VI and RI scores from physical assessments, lifestyle questionnaires, demographics, medical history and neuropsychological examination, including the NSCT. Results showed that participants with abnormal test scores were 95.7% likely to be impaired, with a misclassification rate of 9.7%. The platform outperformed the Montreal Cognitive Assessment with a high level of accuracy (area under the curve = 0.923 ± 0.053)¹.

Fabio Chianelli, Chairman and CEO of DiagnaMed, commented: “We are creating momentum for the upcoming commercial launch of CERVAI™, a world-first consumer brain health and wellness solution that estimates brain age and provides a brain health score, and being tested at a reputable University brain health center serves as a validation of CERVAI™’s potential in providing a unique service to clinics seeking a solution that helps bridge the gaps in physical and cognitive health while enhancing client engagement and design personalized interventions in improving overall brain health."

The CERVAI™ Brain Health test pilot program continues to be open to a select 25 clinics in the U.S. and Canada. Ideal clinics for the pilot program must focus on health and wellness, sports and physical therapy, mental health, chiropractic care, or clinical research for neurological and cognitive disorders.

For more information about CERVAI™ and joining the pilot program, visit https://www.diagnamed.com/hcpartner.

About CERVAI™ Brain Health Platform

Based on research and development at Drexel University and the University of Miami, CERVAI™ combines a Brain Age™ Estimation and Brain Health Assessment tool with the aim to ‘raise a red flag’ for potential brain health issues. CERVAI™ can assess if a brain is aging more quickly or more slowly than is typical for healthy individuals. Brain age is estimated by collecting neural activity data of the brain with a low-cost and easy-to-use electroencephalogram (“EEG”) headset and calculating the data with a proprietary machine-learning model. In addition, CERVAI™ can assess if a person has a healthy brain or is in the early stage of cognitive decline. Brain health is scored by taking a clinically validated assessment for brain resilience, vulnerability and performance functions. Individuals can seek out personalized diagnostics and interventions, such as medication or lifestyle changes, that may help to decrease the development or progression of cognitive decline.

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) is a digital health artificial intelligence company focused on commercializing CERVAI™, a world-first consumer brain health and wellness AI solution that aims to ‘raise a red flag’ for potential brain health issues by estimating brain age and providing a brain health score. Visit DiagnaMed.com.

Sources:

