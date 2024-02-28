Bread Financial™ to Participate in the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference and the Wolfe FinTech Forum 2024

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced the company’s participation in the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, Mar. 6 and the Wolfe FinTech Forum 2024 on Wednesday, Mar. 13.



Bread Financial EVP and Chief Financial Officer Perry Beberman will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference and the Wolfe FinTech Forum 2024.

The 2024 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference fireside chat will take place at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live here.

The Wolfe FinTech Forum 2024 fireside chat will take place at 10:20 a.m. ET and will be broadcast live here.

The fireside chats can also be accessed through Bread Financial’s investor relations website. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following each event.

About Bread Financial™

Bread FinancialTM (NYSE: BFH) is a tech-forward financial services company providing simple, personalized payment, lending and saving solutions. The company creates opportunities for its customers and partners through digitally enabled choices that offer ease, empowerment, financial flexibility and exceptional customer experiences. Driven by a digital-first approach, data insights and white-label technology, Bread Financial delivers growth for its partners through a comprehensive suite of payment solutions that includes private label and co-brand credit cards and Bread Pay™ buy now, pay later products. Bread Financial also offers direct-to-consumer products that give customers more access, choice and freedom through its branded Bread CashbackTM American Express® Credit Card and Bread SavingsTM products.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Bread Financial is powered by its approximately 7,000 global associates and is committed to sustainable business practices. To learn more about Bread Financial, visit breadfinancial.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter/X and Instagram.

Contacts

Brian Vereb — Investor Relations

Brian.Vereb@breadfinancial.com

Susan Haugen — Investor Relations

Susan.Haugen@breadfinancial.com

Rachel Stultz — Media

Rachel.Stultz@breadfinancial.com