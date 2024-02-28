Operating Room Management Market | 2024 to 2031 Growth Rate: 13.0%
PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors that drive the growth of the operating room management market include increase in the pricing pressures on hospitals, concerns over growing of healthcare costs, and increase in advantages of using operating room management systems. However, lack of skilled technicians, and high cost of maintenance of systems are negatively impacting the market growth. Conversely, increase in the awareness regarding the advanced technologies offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global operating room management market garnered $3.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $10.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2031.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the operating room management industry owing to the decrease in the number of adoption of the operating room management solutions during the pandemic. However, the number of adoption of operating room management solutions is expected to increase with the increase in the number of patients visiting hospitals for surgical procedures.
Drivers:
Surge in the pricing pressures on hospitals
Concerns over growing of healthcare costs
Increase in advantages of using operating room management systems
Rise in adoption of operating room management solutions by hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers
Surge in prevalence of diseases that require surgical treatment
Opportunities:
Increase in the awareness regarding the advanced technologies
Rise in awareness regarding the benefits offered by the operating room management software
Restraints:
Lack of skilled technicians
High cost of maintenance of systems
The research provides detailed segmentation of the global operating room management market based on End User, Solution, Component, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.
By solution, the market is categorized into data management and communication solution, anesthesia information management systems, operating room supply management solutions, operating room scheduling solutions, performance management solutions, and other solutions. The data management and communication solution segment is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth rate during the operating room management market analysis period owing to advancements in the management software, and rise in number of cases of chronic diseases that lead to increase in surgical procedures.
Market Segmentation:
By End User:
Hospitals
Delivery Mode
On-premise solutions
Cloud-based solutions
Ambulatory surgery centers
Delivery Mode
On-premise solutions
Cloud-based solutions
Operating Room Management Market By Solution:
Data management and communication solutions
Anesthesia information management systems
Operating room supply management solutions
Operating room scheduling solutions
Performance management solutions
Other solutions
Operating Room Management Market By Component:
Software
Services
Operating Room Management Market By Region:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)
LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest Of LAMEA)
Key Market Players:
Epic Systems Corporation.
Cerner Corporation
Mckesson Corporation
GE Healthcare
Picis Clinical Solutions Inc
Medical Information Technology, Inc.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Surgical Information Systems llc
Steris Corporation
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global operating room management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.
KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY:
By solution, the data management and communication solution segment accounted for major operating room management market share of the global market in 2021.
On the basis of component, the software segment accounted for largest operating room management market share in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.
By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate of 13.2% during the operating room management market forecast period.
Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period
