Operating Room Management Market | 2024 to 2031 Growth Rate: 13.0%

Operating Room Management Market Research, 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors that drive the growth of the operating room management market include increase in the pricing pressures on hospitals, concerns over growing of healthcare costs, and increase in advantages of using operating room management systems. However, lack of skilled technicians, and high cost of maintenance of systems are negatively impacting the market growth. Conversely, increase in the awareness regarding the advanced technologies offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global operating room management market garnered $3.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $10.0 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample Copy of Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5631

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the operating room management industry owing to the decrease in the number of adoption of the operating room management solutions during the pandemic. However, the number of adoption of operating room management solutions is expected to increase with the increase in the number of patients visiting hospitals for surgical procedures.

Drivers:

Surge in the pricing pressures on hospitals

Concerns over growing of healthcare costs

Increase in advantages of using operating room management systems

Rise in adoption of operating room management solutions by hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers

Surge in prevalence of diseases that require surgical treatment

Opportunities:

Increase in the awareness regarding the advanced technologies

Rise in awareness regarding the benefits offered by the operating room management software

Restraints:

Lack of skilled technicians

High cost of maintenance of systems

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global operating room management market based on End User, Solution, Component, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

By solution, the market is categorized into data management and communication solution, anesthesia information management systems, operating room supply management solutions, operating room scheduling solutions, performance management solutions, and other solutions. The data management and communication solution segment is projected to exhibit the fastest market growth rate during the operating room management market analysis period owing to advancements in the management software, and rise in number of cases of chronic diseases that lead to increase in surgical procedures.

Request for Customization – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5631

Market Segmentation:

By End User:

Hospitals

Delivery Mode

On-premise solutions

Cloud-based solutions

Ambulatory surgery centers

Delivery Mode

On-premise solutions

Cloud-based solutions

Operating Room Management Market By Solution:

Data management and communication solutions

Anesthesia information management systems

Operating room supply management solutions

Operating room scheduling solutions

Performance management solutions

Other solutions

Operating Room Management Market By Component:

Software

Services

Operating Room Management Market By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest Of LAMEA)

Key Market Players:

Epic Systems Corporation.

Cerner Corporation

Mckesson Corporation

GE Healthcare

Picis Clinical Solutions Inc

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Surgical Information Systems llc

Steris Corporation

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5631

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global operating room management market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY:

By solution, the data management and communication solution segment accounted for major operating room management market share of the global market in 2021.

On the basis of component, the software segment accounted for largest operating room management market share in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate of 13.2% during the operating room management market forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Otorhinolaryngology Devices Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/otorhinolaryngology-devices-market-A06035

Clinical Trial Imaging Services Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/clinical-trial-imaging-services-market-A09463

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/liquid-dietary-supplements-market-A10236

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.