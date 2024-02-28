CorVel Launches “Center of Excellence” for Vocational Evaluation Services

Vocational Evaluation Services Meet Growing Demand Due to Post-Pandemic Challenges

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the growing demand for cost-effective vocational evaluation services in workers’ compensation, CorVel Corporation(NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, has created a “center of excellence” for its clients, offering services virtually and in-person across the U.S.



“Companies are focused on keeping good employees, so they value in-depth vocational evaluation assistance that enables them to get injured employees back to work in the right job situation, safely and productively,” noted Karen Thomas, Vice President, Clinical Services at CorVel. “By ramping up our resources, we are better equipped to help our customers with these challenges.”

CorVel’s vocational evaluation services include various assessments and research tools designed to identify barriers, offer creative solutions, and promote a faster return to work for injured employees. They can encompass specific claim needs such as ergonomic evaluations, vocational testing, onsite job analysis, or employment potential evaluations. In addition, they can provide specialty services for claims that are stalled or need direction or that may be denied or litigated. Vocational evaluations are a cost-effective alternative to vocational rehabilitation case management and can provide claim specialists assessments and testing that lead to efficient return-to-work strategies.

“The pandemic has changed the nature of vocational evaluation services,” said Lea K. Gallop, a CorVel Case Management Manager. “In many cases, the nature of jobs and workplace configuration has changed. More people are working from home. Opportunities for equivalent positions with the employer or community may differ greatly. Re-training may be necessary. Consequently, successful re-integration into the workplace requires even more careful and thorough evaluation, planning, and execution.”

CorVel’s experienced team is made up of vocational experts, evaluators, vocational counselors, and occupational therapists, all nationally credentialed as certified rehabilitation counselors (CRC) or certified disability management specialists (CDMS). In addition, the team has expertise in all state jurisdictions.

