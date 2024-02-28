Atlas Awarded Independent Quality Services Contract in TxDOT I-35 NEX Project

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (Atlas), a leading infrastructure and environmental solutions provider, has been awarded a $31.7-million, independent Quality Assurance (QA) services contract by Lone Star Constructors NEX, a joint venture between Fluor and Austin Bridge & Road, the primary design-build constructor for phase 1 of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) South Project.



“Our task is to see that this phase of the I-35 NEX South Project progresses in accordance with industry regulations and specifications,” Atlas CEO Jacque Hinman said. “We are honored to be part of the effort to improve one of Texas’s most essential highway networks and are ready to assist this exceptional project team in delivering infrastructure that improves safety and mobility and serves regional traffic.”

As the Professional Services Quality Assurance Firm (PSQAF), Atlas will institute and manage a quality assurance (QA) program to ensure that all procured services comply with federal and state standards; the scope also includes reviewing work submittals and audits. As the Independent Quality Firm (IQF), Atlas will run the QA program for the construction work, performing independent QA material testing, inspection, and audits.

With a projected April 2028 completion date and estimated construction value of $700 million, this I-35 NEX South Project encompasses 4.2 miles of toll-free enhancements along the I-35 corridor spanning from I-410 South to I-410 North. The project is funded through TxDOT’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program, a comprehensive 10-year plan guiding the development of six design-build projects within each two-year fiscal period.

The project’s incorporation of three additional elevated lanes in both directions is expected to address an increase in traffic growth on I-35 and reduce travel time.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend the lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,500+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental (ENV); Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC); Engineering & Design (E&D); and Program Management/Construction Management, and Quality Management (PCQM). To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com .

