Amplify ETFs Named Finalist for ETF.com Award

Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOF) makes shortlist for Best New U.S. Fixed Income ETF

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs, a leading provider of innovative exchange-traded funds, is pleased to announce the Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF (SOF) is on the shortlist of nominees for the 2024 ETF.com Award for Best New U.S. Fixed Income ETF.*



SOF is an actively managed ETF that seeks to replicate the performance of the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR ) after fees and expenses. SOF aims to provide a higher yield potential and total return advantage over cash portfolios with a minimal increase in duration risk by limiting yield curve exposure. The current SOFR yield is 5.32% (as of 02/01/2024).

“We are honored to be recognized for delivering a quality monthly income product to the ETF market,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “The nomination echoes the feedback we’ve received from investment communities and is a testament to our team's hard work and the successful collaboration with Samsung Asset Management. Together, we’ve created a first-to-market ETF focused on meeting investor demand for income amid equity market uncertainty.”

SOF is the first U.S.-listed ETF for Samsung Asset Management, which serves as a sub-advisor to the fund.

“Entering the U.S. ETF market with the launch of SOF has been a significant milestone for Samsung Asset Management,” said Bongkyun Suh, CEO of Samsung Asset Management. “Our partnership with Amplify ETFs combines our extensive experience in asset management with their innovative approach to ETFs, resulting in a product that we believe is truly unique and beneficial for investors. We are proud to see SOF recognized among the finalists for this prestigious award.”

The winners of the ETF.com Awards will be announced on April 17, 2024, in New York City.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $9.1 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 1/26/2024). Amplify’s ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

About Samsung Asset Management

Samsung Asset Management (“Samsung AM”) is the largest asset manager in Korea, with USD 231 billion in AUM (as of 10/31/2023). With more than 300 investment professionals, the firm offers a full spectrum of investment strategies, across diverse asset classes ranging from equity, fixed income, alternative investments and multi-asset solutions via mutual funds, ETFs, and SMAs. Samsung AM has a global presence, with offices in Hong Kong, New York, and London.

Sales Contact:

Amplify ETFs

855-267-3837

info@amplifyetfs.com Media Contacts:

Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs

Kerry Davis

610-228-2098

amplifyetfs@gregoryfca.com

*The award will be based on a recently launched ETF in 2023 that has demonstrated outstanding performance and expertise in managing and investing in U.S. fixed-income assets across various fixed income categories, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, municipal bonds and other instruments. Five finalists have been named to the Best New U.S. Fixed Income ETF category. The final winners of the ETF.com Awards will be announced on April 17, 2024, in New York City. More information about nominees can be found at https://www.etf.com/awards-2024 .

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at AmplifyETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

You could lose money by investing in the Fund. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved. The Fund is new with limited history to evaluate. There is no assurance that SOFR, or rates derived from SOFR, will perform in the same or similar way as other more established rates would have performed at any time. The Fund’s use of financial instruments involving counterparties, including swap arrangements, involves risks that are different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The Fund expects to invest principally in repos (Repurchase Agreements). If the seller fails to repurchase the security and the market value of the security declines, the Fund may lose money.

There is risk that the value of assets or income from investments will be less in the future as inflation decreases the value of money. The Fund may hold certain investments that may trade over-the-counter, trade in limited volume, or lack an active trading market. The Fund is subject to management risk because it is an actively managed portfolio. The Fund currently has fewer assets than larger funds, and like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time. Because the Fund is non-diversified, it can invest a greater portion of its assets in securities of individual issuers so that changes in the market value could cause greater fluctuations in Share price than would occur in a diversified fund.

Amplify Investments LLC is the Investment Adviser to the Fund, and Samsung Asset Management (New York), Inc. serves as the Investment Sub-Adviser.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.