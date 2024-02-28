Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,733 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,670 in the last 365 days.

Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that it will participate in Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference, which is taking place on March 4–6, 2024, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

Leukemia panel date and time: Monday, March 4, 12:50 p.m. ET

  • Foghorn Presenter: Alfonso Quintas-Cardama, Chief Medical Officer
  • Please find a link to the panel here.

Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

A webcast of the panel can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of Foghorn’s website, www.foghorntx.com, and will be available for up to 30 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Greg Dearborn, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Investors)
gdearborn@foghorntx.com

Karin Hellsvik, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (Investors & Media)
khellsvik@foghorntx.com

Adam Silverstein, ScientPR (Media)
adam@scientpr.com

Peter Kelleher, LifeSci Advisors (Investors)
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more