Asensus Surgical to Participate in the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC) announced today that Shameze Rampertab, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference. The Company’s virtual presentation will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 4:40 pm Eastern Time.

The conference webcast will be available online on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical is revolutionizing surgery with the first intra-operative Augmented Intelligence technology approved for use in operating rooms around the world. Recognized as an award-winning leader in digital technology, Asensus is committed to making surgery more accessible and predictable while delivering consistently superior outcomes. The Company’s novel approach to digitizing laparoscopy has led to system placements globally. Led by engineers, medical professionals, and industry luminaries, Asensus is powered by human ingenuity and driven by collaboration. To learn more about the Senhance® Surgical System and the new LUNA™ System, visit www.asensus.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Mark Klausner or Mike Vallie, 443-213-0499

invest@asensus.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dan Ventresca

Matter Communications

AsensusPR@matternow.com

617-874-5488


