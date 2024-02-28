The Devon Group Expands Partner Program, Teams Up with Sara in the City Events

Global Technology PR Leader and Strategic Events Planning Firm Combine Expertise to Deliver High-Impact Experiences and Promotion

RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global technology public relations leader The Devon Group today shared news of its partnership program, welcoming a new alliance with strategic events planning firm, Sara in the City. The move comes as The Devon Group continues to develop its partner ecosystem with organizations that share the company’s commitment to aligning with best-of-breed solutions providers to meet its growing client roster’s marketing and advisory requirements.



Led by founder Sara Heald, DMCP, Sara in the City creates memorable experiences for companies that are planning meetings, exhibiting at conferences and hosting events. With more than 20 years of corporate event management experience, Heald’s approach connects creativity with a robust infrastructure and network of vendors, streamlining execution without sacrificing imagination. Sara in the City’s services include event consultation, event design and planning, event management, meeting planning, destination management and event transportation and logistics. Served clients include AARP, the Florida Bankers Association, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Harri, Plum, State Farm, St. Jude Medical and more.

Kate Achille, Managing Partner of The Devon Group, shared, “The events space has changed dramatically over the last few years. Our clients are increasingly requesting exceptionally innovative programs that maximize their investment in physical events, which is why we wanted a partner who understands what it takes to deliver remarkable marketing experiences. Having worked with Sara previously, we knew that Sara in the City would be an ideal complement to our services.”

Achille continued, “Sara’s masterful eye and expansive thinking help companies stand out at conferences, making it possible to develop new audiences and build stronger sales pipelines.”

Heald commented, “Sara in the City and The Devon Group share the same values: both companies design and deliver measurable results by placing a strong emphasis on creativity, strategy and consultation. Meeting and exceeding the goals and expectations of our clients is paramount, and together, we will be able to offer that throughout planning, promotion and execution.”

Founded in 2021, Sara in the City was created to support clients without the constraints of a corporate job description. This allows Sara and her team to form relationships with clients, colleagues and partners without the invisible walls sometimes built by well-meaning employers. Whether an event is already established or starting from scratch, Sara in the City has the expertise needed to take clients from conception and strategy to event implementation. To learn more, visit www.sarainthecityevents.com.

Since 1994, The Devon Group has been helping technology companies differentiate and promote the products, services and thought leadership that advance organizational success. Through Devon’s award-winning custom communications programs that drive performance, innovation and growth strategies, the company’s clients achieve increased revenue, brand awareness and audience engagement. For more information, please visit www.devonpr.com.

