Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,669 in the last 365 days.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing clinically differentiated small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancer, today announced that Zentalis management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference
  • Location: Boston, MA
  • Event: Gynecological Cancers Corporate Panel Discussion
  • Date and Time: March 5 at 10:30 a.m. ET

  • Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference
  • Location: Miami, FL
  • Event: Fireside discussion
  • Date and Time: March 11 at 3:20 p.m. ET

  • Jefferies Biotech on the Bay Summit
  • Location: Miami, FL
  • Event: Investor meetings only
  • Date: March 12

Access to a live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available under the “Events & Presentations” tab on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing clinically differentiated small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company’s lead product candidate, azenosertib (ZN-c3), is a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Azenosertib is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination across multiple clinical trials and has broad franchise potential. In clinical trials, azenosertib has been well tolerated and has demonstrated anti-tumor activity as a single agent across multiple tumor types and in combination with several chemotherapy backbones. As part of its azenosertib clinical development program, the Company is exploring enrichment strategies targeting tumors of high genomic instability, such as Cyclin E1 positive tumors and homologous recombination deficient tumors. The Company is also leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities across cancer biology and medicinal chemistry to advance its research on protein degraders. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

Contact:

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.
Kendall Investor Relations
ctanzi@kendallir.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more