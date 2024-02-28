VIATT 2024 kicks off in HCM City

VIETNAM, February 28 -

HCM CITY The 2024 Việt Nam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) opened yesterday at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in HCM City

The exhibition lasts until March 1.

This is the first edition of VIATT, held by Messe Frankfurt, a global textile trade fair organiser, and the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The expo attracted more than 500 exhibitors from 16 countries and territories, including England, Germany, the United States, Switzerland, Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), Thailand, India and Pakistan.

The Việt Nam National Brands pavilion will be the highlight of VIATT 2024, introducing to visitors the strengths of domestic textile and garment industry brands.

According to Detlef Braun, a Member of the Executive Board of Messe Frankfurt Group, VIATT is an event in the Texpertise series - a network connecting more than 500,000 participants from around the world in 11 countries, with more than 50 trade fairs.

Lê Hoàng Tài, deputy head of VIETRADE, said that VIATT 2024 is also expected to create favourable conditions for firms in the textile and garment sector in Việt Nam to participate in trade connections with international businesses. It is an opportunity to help domestic enterprises to join the production chains of global textile and garment companies.

Through the event, major international brands in the industry are encouraged to transfer technology, management experience and participate in the process of developing raw materials and accessories to form Việt Nam's domestic supply chain, he added. VNS