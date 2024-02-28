EP Soft Secures Website Development and Maintenance Deal with USA's Listed Company, Unifirst
EINPresswire.com/ -- EP Soft, a leading Indian IT company, has recently announced its partnership with Unifirst, a listed company based in the United States. This collaboration will see EP Soft providing website development and maintenance services to Unifirst, further expanding its business in the USA and UAE.
EP Soft is known for its expertise in web, web apps, mobile app development, and digital marketing services, catering to clients from various industries. With this new deal, the company is set to strengthen its presence in the international market and showcase its capabilities on a global scale.
Sanyam Singhal, CEO of EP Soft, expressed his excitement about this partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to be working with Unifirst, a renowned name in the corporate world. This deal is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to delivering top-notch IT solutions. We look forward to providing Unifirst with innovative and efficient website development and maintenance services."
This partnership is a significant milestone for EP Soft, as it marks the company's expansion into the USA & UAE market. With its team of skilled professionals and cutting-edge technology, EP Soft is well-equipped to meet the demands of Unifirst and deliver exceptional results.
For more information about EP Soft and its services, please contact +1 888 625 8008 or email ashish_kumar@eplanetsoft.com.
