Zil Money Celebrates Over 900K Registered Users, Holding Its Position as a Leading B2B Payment Platform

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money has announced that it has surpassed 900,000 user registrations. The increase in user sign-ups for fintech platforms like Zil Money shows the growing need for easy and affordable payment solutions in today's digital world. The payments SaaS constantly recognizes and adapts to these evolving customer needs, attracting over 20,000 new users every month. The international transactions, user-friendly features, and global expansion hold Zil Money's position as an industry leader.

The fintech platform supports ACH, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet transfers, QR code payments, and checks - helping businesses make payments easier and improve efficiency.

Zil Money also streamlines payroll management, expense tracking, check creation, and business account reconciliation, seamlessly integrating with over 22,000 banks and financial institutions. These integrations enable users to manage multiple bank accounts effortlessly, select from various check formats, and easily conduct transactions.

Zil Money offers easy mobile access through its dedicated app, downloadable from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store, adding to its wide acceptability. The platform has clocked more than $69 billion in transactions to date and has launched multiple new features in recent months, including payroll by credit card and pay your vendor by credit card without a payee fee.

Other notable updates warmly welcomed by its users include the UI upgrade, the Cloud Banking upgrade, and the introduction of affordable overnight check mailing options to Canada.

