Smart Sand, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

SPRING, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) (“Smart Sand” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market closes on Monday, March 11, 2024. The Company will hold a conference call for investors on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss recent events and the results. Chuck Young, the Company’s chief executive officer, Lee Beckelman, the Company’s chief financial officer, John Young, the Company’s chief operating officer, and Christopher Green, vice president of accounting and principal accounting officer will host the call.



Investors are invited to join the conference call by dialing (646) 357-8785 or 1-800-836-8184 and requesting access to the Smart Sand call. Additionally, the call may also be streamed via webcast by following this link: https://app.webinar.net/2LBqwEV8z34 . The call can also be accessed via teleconference at: Smart Sand, Inc Investor Relations Website. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

