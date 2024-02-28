Conflict and unconstitutional change of government in Africa: Is there still a role for the EU-AU partnership?

In this latest collective report by the European Think Tanks Group (ETTG), researchers from the ETTG member institutes – including ECDPM’s Lidet Tadesse Shiferaw and Kawsar Laanani – and the Gorée Institute look at political instability in the Sahel and analyse what it means for the EU-AU peace and security relationship.

About the Authors

Francesca Caruso is a Researcher within IAI’s Mediterranean, Middle East and Africa Programme and Policy Officer of the Mediterranean Women Mediators Network (MWMN).

Lidet Tadesse Shiferaw is the associate director of ECDPM’s peaceful societies and accountable governance cluster. She is also a member of the management team.

Kawsar Laanani is a Policy Officer at ECDPM.

Marta Driessen is Project Officer at the Elcano Royal Institute.

Carola García-Calvo is Senior Analyst, Violent Radicalization & Global Terrorism at the Real Instituto Elcano.

Rukia Bakari is Senior Program Officer at the Gorée Institut. Latyr Tine is Senior Programme Officer Consolidation de la Paix et Prévention des conflits at the Gorée Institut. Benedikt Erforth is Senior Researcher and Project Lead at the German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS).

Julian Bergmann is Senior Researcher at the German Institute of Development and Sustainability (IDOS).