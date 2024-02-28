Global Enterprise Data Management Market Analysis: Trends, Growth, and Forecasts 2031

Enterprise Data Management Market Type

Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in cognitive media solutions drives the growth of the global enterprise data management market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global enterprise data management industry generated $79.7 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $224.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The Enterprise Data Management (EDM) market refers to the industry segment focused on technologies, processes, and strategies designed to effectively manage an organization's data assets throughout their lifecycle. This includes data collection, storage, organization, governance, quality assurance, integration, and analysis to ensure data is accurate, secure, and readily available for decision-making and operational needs.

Rise in the amount of data collected from various corporate processes and the implementation of Artificial Intelligence in cognitive media solutions drive the growth of the global enterprise data management market. However, the shortage of skilled workforce restricts the market growth. Moreover, the key industry players are investing heavily in the research and development of smart, unique solutions to sustain their growth, which is presenting new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on deployment type, the on-premises segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global enterprise data management market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to its low upfront costs and maintenance costs. Also, there are high chances of accessing the data even if the internet fails. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rapid technological innovation to shift data on cloud model.

Based on organization type, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the global enterprise data management market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to massive investment from large scale businesses to integrate data management solutions. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to massive funding from government and regulatory authorities to boost small-scale businesses.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global enterprise data management market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is owing to the presence of major manufacturers operating in this market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. Increase in spending capabilities, owing to presence of countries mainly China, Japan, India which are investing heavily in data management and security solutions.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Enterprise Data Management Industry

• COVID-19 has negatively impacted various industries such as technology that has led to a drastic decline in information technology sales. As enterprise data management is widely used in technology industry, there was significant reduction in the enterprise data management demand globally.

• Sales of enterprise data management are directly proportional to the demand from end-use industries namely healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance sector (BFSI), telecom & information technology, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, government & defense and others.

However, the demand for enterprise data management in Telecom & Information Technology industry was greatly affected owing to import-export restrictions, closed borders, and supply chain disruptions due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Economic slowdown has affected the setup of new enterprise data management projects in the situation of financial uncertainty, many organizations are being compelled to contemplate more fast adoption of cloud services to meet their computing and storage requirements.

Leading Market Players: -

• IBM Corporation,

• SAS Institute Inc.,

• Teradata Corporation,

• Oracle Corporation,

• SAP SE,

• Symantec,

• Cloudera, Inc.,

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.,

• EnterWorks, Inc.,

• Zaloni, Inc.

The sector's key players are making substantial investments in the exploration and development of innovative, intelligent solutions to sustain their market growth. These approaches aim to prevent the overflow of data from businesses, which often surpasses the limits of conventional storage mediums. This excess data leads to a considerable waste of space within their existing systems, consequently inflating the expenses associated with their backup and storage infrastructure. Enterprise data management systems play a pivotal role in reducing IT infrastructure, storage, and backup costs by automating storage procedures in a centralized location, eliminating the need for manual intervention by engineers or administrators. This benefit stands out as a primary advantage of enterprise data management.

