LED Market Experiences Remarkable Revenue Surge, Anticipated to Reach $192.68 Billion by 2030 with 8.2% CAGR.

LED Market

Led Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

The global LED driver market size is expected to witness a considerable growth, owing to increase in adoption of smart technologies, especially in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LED Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product (LED Lamps, LED Fixtures), by Applications (Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting), by End User (Industrial, Commerical, Residential, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

The Global LED Market was valued at $78.69 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $192.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The key factors that drive the LED driver market growth include surge in adoption of energy-efficient lighting, increase in the development of programmable LED drivers, and rise in adoption of smart infrastructure in developing regions. The key factors that hamper the growth of this market are high cost for the installation. Emergence of IoT enabled lighting solutions is opportunistic for the LED driver market growth.

According to global LED driver market trends, by component, the market is fragmented into driver IC, discrete component, and others, others. The others segment was the highest revenue contributor that accounted for $2890.6 million in 2020. However, the discrete component segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period.

By end user, the market is divided into residential, industrial, and commercial. The commercial sector is the fastest growing application segment, registering a CAGR of 28.8%, during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is the highest revenue contributor that accounted for $3107.1 million in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact:

➡️ COVID-19 has caused the overall semiconductor industry to mobilize quickly and make short-term decisions with long-term implications. Semiconductor companies operate in a complex ecosystem, working across the value chain with numerous raw materials, assembly, test, package, and equipment suppliers & partners across the globe.

➡️ COVID-19 is expected to further push the need for digital transformation and technologies, such as 5G, IoT, AI, and intelligent edge computing, for future optimization.

➡️ Some of the automotive LED driver manufacturers have witnessed temporary delays in LED driver production, increased costs, and revenue losses due to the pandemic.

➡️ The manufacturing sector witnessed severe loss, and thus no new orders have been placed during the pandemic. This impact is estimated to continue till 2021. Moreover, international consumer electronics and electric devices markets are in a very weak state, owing to lockdowns imposed to tackle the pandemic. Although the markets in the U.S. and Europe witnessed mild recovery in the second half of 2020, they are still significantly down on pre-crisis levels. Therefore, the LED driver market share is facing major obstacles from the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitive Analysis:

The LED industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the LED market include,

➡️ Cree, Inc.,

➡️ Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.,

➡️ Nichia Corporation,

➡️ Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.,

➡️ Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

➡️ Lumileds Holding B.V.,

➡️ LG Innotek Co., Ltd.,

➡️ Lumens Co., Ltd.,

➡️ Osram Licht AG,

➡️ General Electric Company

Top Impacting Factors:

The notable factors positively affecting the global LED market include increase in demand for cost-effective & energy-saving LED lighting, government initiatives toward LED adoption, and surge in need to replace traditional lighting system are expected to fuel the market growth. However, high initial cost of LED lighting system and voltage sensitivity & temperature dependence are expected to hinder the market growth.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

➡️ This study comprises analytical depiction of the global LED market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

➡️ The overall LED market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

➡️ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

➡️ The LED market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

➡️ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

➡️ The report includes the LED market share of key vendors and market trends.

