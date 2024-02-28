Commemorative Postmark Cancellation Service of“18th Anniversary of Communications Museum”

MACAU, February 28 - To celebrate the 18th Anniversary of Communications Museum, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office and Communications Museum on 1st March 2024 to provide commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “18th Anniversary of Communications Museum”. Opening hours are as follows:

Philatelic Shop of General Post Office 9:00 – 17:30 Philatelic Shop of Communications Museum 9:00 – 13:00; 14:30 – 17:30