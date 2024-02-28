Inclusion of new stamp themes for Year 2024

MACAU, February 28 - Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that two new stamp themes will be included in 2024: “75 Years of the Publication of O Clarim” to be issued on 23rdApril, and “40th Anniversary of Television Broadcasts in Macao” to be issued on 13th May.
