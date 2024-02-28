Exhibit of Macao Post and Telecommunications Wins Silver Medal in International Competition

MACAU, February 28 - The 18th International Competition Class for issuing postal authorities of UPU member countries and territories, jointly organized by the Universal Postal Union and the International Federation of Philately, was held in Bangkok, Thailand, from 27 November to 2 December 2023. With the appealing design and excellent technical quality of Macao stamps, the exhibit of Macao Post and Telecommunications won the Silver Medal for Group C (countries issuing 70 or more postage stamps per year).

The content of the exhibit is drawn from stamp products issued by Macao Post and Telecommunications from 2020 to 2023. It is divided into three categories: International Focus, Local Characteristics and East and West Encounter, showcasing the rich and diverse themes of Macao stamps with stunning designs. Winning the silver award is a great affirmation and encouragement for Macao Post and Telecommunications. Through various stamp themes, Macao Post and Telecommunications will continue to demonstrate to the world the style and features of Macao with “Chinese culture as the mainstream, co-existing with different cultures”.