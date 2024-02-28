Semiconductor Wafer Market Surges, Anticipated Revenue Hike Propels Growth to $27.13 Billion by 2030, CAGR 4.8%.

Semiconductor Wafer Market

Semiconductor Wafer Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The Semiconductor wafer market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to high investment in the consumer electronics & telecommunication sector.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Semiconductor Wafer Market by Wafer Size (6 Inch, 8 Inch, 12 Inch, and Others), Technology (Wafer Bumping, Packaging & Assembly, Testing & Inspection, and Others), Product Type (Memory, Processor, Analog, and Others), and End Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecommunication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global semiconductor wafer market size was valued at $16.87 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $27.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Semiconductor wafer is an important part in the production of semiconductor devices. A semiconductor wafer has a very large number of small chips that will be produced with the use of advanced semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The growth of the global semiconductor wafer market size is anticipated to be driven by factors such as growing usage of semiconductor wafers in power amplifiers for transmitting ultra-high radio frequency, fast electronic switching, and high-speed signal applications. In addition, increase in adoption of smart devices and rise in sales of consumer electronic devices boost the overall market growth. However, volatility in cost of raw materials acts as a major restraint of the global semiconductor wafer industry. On the contrary, surge in usage in automotive, healthcare, and industrial applications is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the semiconductor wafer industry.

Moreover, developing nations tend to witness high penetration of semiconductor wafer products especially in automotive & industrial sector, which is anticipated to augment the market growth. In addition, increase in integration of electronics in automotive systems is expected to accelerate the market growth.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly affected the electronics and semiconductor sector. Business and manufacturing units across various countries were closed, owing to increase in number of COVID-19 cases, and are expected to remain closed in 2021. Furthermore, partial or complete lockdown has disrupted global supply chains posing challenges for manufacturers to reach customers.

Competitive Analysis:

The semiconductor wafer industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the semiconductor wafer market include,

➡️ Global Wafers,

➡️ Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited,

➡️ Shin Etsu,

➡️ Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Limited,

➡️ Sumco,

➡️ Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC),

➡️ United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC),

➡️ Siltronics,

➡️ Global Foundries,

➡️ micron

Top Impacting Factors:

The prominent factors that impact the semiconductor wafer market growth are increase in demand for ultra-thin wafers, high adoption of consumer electronics devices, and growth in the semiconductor industry. In addition, surge in internet of things (IoT) technology drives the semiconductor wafer market. However, complexities in manufacturing restrict the market growth. On the contrary, increase in investment in wafer fabrication equipment & materials and rise in use of wafers in the automotive industry are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

➡️ This study comprises analytical depiction of the global semiconductor wafer market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

➡️ The overall semiconductor wafer market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

➡️ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

➡️ The current semiconductor wafer market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

➡️ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers of the semiconductor wafer market.

➡️ The report includes the semiconductor wafer market trends and the revenue share of key vendors.

