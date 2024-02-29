Saudia Announces New Seats for Upcoming B787 and a Retrofit Program of Current A330 and B777 Fleet
EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, signed a contract with Collins Aerospace, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to elevate guest experience and advance operational capabilities. This collaboration signifies a significant upgrade to Saudia's fleet interiors and paves the way for further synergies for Saudia Group’s subsidiary, Saudia Technic.
Under this agreement, Collins Aerospace, a globally recognized leader in aviation solutions, will install newly designed seats in Saudia's upcoming Boeing 787 fleet, scheduled for delivery from early 2026 onwards. Additionally, a comprehensive seat retrofit program with an aim to enhance both functionality and aesthetics is planned for Saudia’s current Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 fleet, starting in late 2025 and concluding by late 2027. It’s worth mentioning that the Business Class cabins across Saudia’s wide-body fleet will all consist of private suites, ensuring an elevated and comfortable travel experience for Saudia guests.
A key feature of the plan involves the establishment of localized repair capabilities as well as select spare manufacturing capabilities with Saudia Technic, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to the localization of content in the region. This will improve Saudia's in-house repair capability, streamline spare support, deploy localized product support, and implement comprehensive solutions to optimize fleet performance and operational efficiency.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Collins Aerospace to introduce state-of-the-art Business and Economy Class seats into our new fleet, as well as retrofit our existing fleet's interiors," commented Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Saudia. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering exceptional comfort and convenience to our guests. Additionally, the establishment of additional capabilities in Jeddah underscores our dedication to fostering local expertise and driving economic growth.”
He added, “This synergy reflects the Group’s collective effort to set new standards of excellence in the aviation industry. We are confident that our collaboration with Collins Aerospace will establish a new benchmark for travel with Saudia, benefiting the national flag carrier and expanding to the entire Saudia Group.”
Cynthia Muklevicz, Vice President of Business Development at Collins Aerospace, said, “This partnership expands our longstanding relationship and further supports the transformative airline growth underway at Saudia. Our team is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that exceed expectations, and we look forward to collaborating closely with Saudia to redefine the standards of comfort and luxury in air travel."
Saudia and Collins Aerospace will leverage their respective expertise to redefine the passenger experience, aiming to create a seamless fusion of innovation, comfort, and style, setting a new standard for air travel excellence.
