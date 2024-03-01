Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,292 in the last 365 days.

The Flats at Springhurst Provides Pet-Friendly Apartments in Louisville, KY

The Flats at Springhurst Logo

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Flats at Springhurst, synonymous with luxury living and unrivaled amenities, are thrilled to offer pet-friendly apartments in Louisville, KY, to provide comfortable living for families with furry companions.

The Flats at Springhurst brings their residents the perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience. Their prime location is close to the city's bustling center while maintaining a serene atmosphere. Whether individuals are seeking a one-bedroom, two-bedroom, or three-bedroom apartment, The Flats at Springhurst features meticulously designed floor plans that cater to every need.

The Flats at Springhurst is also a haven for pets. These pet-friendly apartments in Louisville, KY, offer spacious floor plans and numerous amenities meticulously designed to accommodate residents and their furry friends. From strolling around the well-manicured grounds to indulging in a delightful playtime session in the on-site dog park, The Flats at Springhurst provides a perfect pet-friendly environment. There is also a pet spa to pamper pets in residence.

Discover a new level of comfortable living that embraces every member of the family, even the furry ones. For more information on these pet-friendly apartments in Louisville, KY, visit The Flats at Springhurst website.

About The Flats at Springhurst: The Flats at Springhurst is a luxury residential community in the heart of Louisville, Kentucky. These pet-friendly apartments are known for their combination of comfort, style, and convenience, all available within a serene retreat that is a stone's throw from the city's center. Residents can choose one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans to meet their needs.

PRAXM Management, LLC
Flats at Springhurst
+1 502-265-4806
manager@flatsatspringhurst.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

The Flats at Springhurst Provides Pet-Friendly Apartments in Louisville, KY

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more