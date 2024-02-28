TRNC Women’s Football National Team Members Visit EMU

Within the collaborations of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Health Sciences Faculty and Cyprus Turkish Football Association (KTFF), the Physical Performance and Anthropometric evaluations of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Women’s National Football Team members will be carried out by EMU. The members of TRNC Women’s National Football Team which will be attending the Conifa Women’s World Football Cup to be held between 3 and 8 June, 2024 in Norway, are getting their athlete-specific evaluations and tests at the EMU Health Sciences Faculty.

The evaluations of the athletes began on Monday, 26 February, 2024 by EMU Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department, Nutrition and Dietetics Department and Sports Sciences Department. In this regard, all the athletes went through Physical Performance tests by Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department Research Assistants under the leadership of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department Chair Assoc. Prof. Dr. Berkiye Kırmızıgil. The said physical performance tests includes Flexibility, Explosive Power, Static Dynamic Balance and Isokinetic Strength tests.

In addition to the performance tests, EMU Nutrition and Dietetics Department conducted anthropometric evaluations and body composition analysis on the athletes with the accompaniment of Department academic staff member Assist. Prof. Dr. Nezire İnce and Nutrition and Dietetics Department Research Assistants.

With the contributions of EMU Exercise and Sports Sciences Program academic staff member Assist. Prof. Dr. Jeffry Can Roy Chauchat, Agility and Aerobic Capacity evaluations will be held at Nicosia Atatürk Stadium within the scope of evaluation process which will continue until 4 March, 2024.