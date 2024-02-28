Europe Rail Glazing Market is likely to reach $484.2 million by 2028 | Industry Size By Type, Application & Forecast

Europe Rail Glazing Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for improving passenger capacity, issues related to green, safe, and economical public transportation, and replenishment of current rolling stock fuel the growth of the Europe Rail Glazing Market. Russia accounted for the highest share in 2020, and is projected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2028.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟑𝟒𝟎.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒𝟖𝟒.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.

The railway industry in Europe is adopting electric-driven railway transportation medium to lower carbon footprints and support green mobility. Adoption of green mobility is expected to implement high-end technology enabled components to cater to changing needs. This is expected to create demand for advanced rail glazing technology in the coming years. The coated segment is anticipated to hold leading market share in terms of value, owing to its operational efficiency along with improved safety of rail passengers. The Europe rail glazing market is witnessed as a consolidated market as limited number of players is operating in the market.

Surge in demand for passenger capacity, concerns for safe, green, and economical public transportation solution, and refurbishment of existing rolling stock drive the growth of the Europe rail glazing market. In addition, strategic partnerships with rail operators and technological innovations in railway transportation are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on country, Russia contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total share in 2020, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2028. However, the market across U.K. is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Market participants of rail glazing are following certain approaches to manage operations by slashed budgets, extended equipment lifecycles, decreased staff sizes, and reduced salaries in the short term to overcome financial downturn. This positive demand outlook for railway transportation and rolling stock solution is estimated to witness positive growth for rail glazing as it is associated with safe and cost-effective glazing solution. The rail glazing market in Europe is expected to witness strong recovery in 2021, owing to changing passenger requirement for railway coach requirement for social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rolling stock manufacturing outlook, and refurbishment projects of rail.

Based on product, the side windows segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report also discusses the aftermarket segment.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

𝐒𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭-𝐆𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐢𝐧, 𝐍𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐀𝐆𝐂 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐎𝐒𝐆, 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 (𝐑𝐆𝐂), 𝐅𝐮𝐲𝐚𝐨 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐠 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐆𝐋 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐳𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐋𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭

Based on application, the OEM segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly four-fifths of the Europe rail glazing market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. The research also analyzes the aftermarket segment.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By product, the side windows segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the OEM segment is projected to lead the rail glazing market in Europe, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.

Depending on coach type, the EMU segment is expected to register significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The UK is anticipated to witness leading market growth during the forecast period, owing to upcoming refurbishment as well as new rolling stock projects.

