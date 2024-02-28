E-Paper Display Market Navigating Business with CAGR of 17.3% with Revenue of $9.5 billion by 2030

E-Paper Display Market

Technological advancements in e-paper screens and rise in application areas of large e-paper displays drive the growth of the global e-paper display market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, E-Paper Display Market (電子ペーパーディスプレイ市場) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Product (Auxiliary Display, Electronic Shelf Labels, E-Readers, Others), by Application (Consumer and Wearable Electronics, Institutional, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

The e-paper display market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $9.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The major factors that boost the global e-paper display market growth include, the ongoing technological advances in e-paper screen, emerging applications areas, positive environmental impact, and the advantages provided by e-paper display over other display technologies. In addition, the lower cost involved in manufacturing of large e-paper display and the efforts towards integration of e-paper with flexible electronics are anticipated to supplement the market growth. However, the low refresh rate of electronic paper display and the absence of multiple colors limit the market growth.

The e-paper display market analysis is provided on the basis of product, application, and geography. The products segment is classified into auxiliary displays, e-readers, electronic shelf labels, and others. The application segment includes, consumer & wearable electronics, institutional, media & entertainment, retail, and others. Region-wise, the e-paper display market trends are analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The e-readers segment accounted for the major market share in 2020, and is expected to maintain similar trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the wide adoption of e-readers in established as well as developing economies, owing to the growth of web-based learning and digitnic shelf labels, followed by others products category, which includes smartcards, cabinet lock readers, and information signage held the second and third largest market reading habits. Electro share respectively in 2020.

Geographically, North America accounted for the majority share in the e-paper display industry in 2020, with anticipation to reach $2.6 billion by 2030, maintaining lead during the forecast period. High rate of adoption and higher disposable income of North American population are some of the factors that are expected to enable the region to dominate the e-paper display market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific followed by LAMEA are expected to grow at relatively higher CAGRs, owing to the presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of technology adoption and possible investment prospects in these regions.

The key players profiled in the report include, Liquavista B.V. (Amazon), Cambrios Technologies Corporation, CLEARink Displays, Inc., E Ink Corporation, Guangzhou OED Technology Inc., GDS Holding S.r.l., Plastic Logic, LG Electronics Inc., Pervasive Displays Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the e-paper display market (전자종이 디스플레이 시장).

Key Findings of Study

• In 2020, the e-readers segment generated the highest revenue, accounting for over 50% of the global e-paper display market share.

• The auxiliary displays segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2030.

• North America held the majority of market share in 2020 and Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.