IDLABS Introduces PAUZ: The Standing Hair Dryer Revolutionizing Hair Care

Red Dot Design Award IF Design Award 2023 PAUZ at Home

Launched in 2022, PAUZ offers convenience and styling features for consumers worldwide with the revolutionary stand-type hair dryer.

PAUZ was born out of a simple question: why should drying hair feel like a chore? With a commitment to making everyday tasks enjoyable, we meticulously crafted PAUZ to deliver performance and design.” — CEO, Jung Il-dae

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designed to be propped onto vanity desks and tables, PAUZ removes the constraints of traditional hand-held dryers, allowing for effortless hair drying while keeping your hands free. Since its debut in Korea, PAUZ has garnered a presence worldwide, active in sales on Amazon.

Derived from the Greek word ”pausis”, PAUZ relays the essence of relaxation and self-care. Its innovative design encourages users to indulge in moments of ‘hands-off’ tranquillity and mindfulness, amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Notably, the dryer clinched the 2023 IF Design Award for its forward-thinking design, seamlessly blending functionality with its aesthetic appeal. CEO Jung Il-dae shares, "PAUZ was born out of a simple question: why should drying hair feel like a chore? With a commitment to making everyday tasks enjoyable, we meticulously crafted PAUZ to deliver performance and design."

PAUZ boasts an array of features engineered for maximum efficiency and user comfort. Despite its stand-type construction, the PAUZ dryer is remarkably lightweight while non-compromising to its advanced internal structure and premium ceramic elements. PAUZ is currently available in white and black variants on Amazon.

Looking ahead, IDLABS is thrilled to unveil PAUZ 2.0 on Kickstarter, in May 2024. Promising a plethora of vibrant colours and enhanced functionalities for their US and Canadian audience, they seek to set a new standard for hair care innovation. As part of their commitment, IDLABS is poised to diversify its product portfolio, offering a range of personal electronic devices, including mid-range and affordable hair dryers.

About IDLABS:

IDLABS is a pioneering force in the personal electronics industry, dedicated to crafting innovative solutions that enhance everyday life. With a relentless commitment to quality and design, IDLABS continues to push the boundaries of possibility, shaping the future of hair care and beyond.