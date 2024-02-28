PHILIPPINES, February 28 - Press Release

February 28, 2024 Villanueva: Tatak Pinoy Act to harmonize with Trabaho Law Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva stressed the Tatak Pinoy Act would bolster government efforts in creating jobs for Filipinos as he lauded the signing of the law. "We thank the President for always making jobs a priority goal of his administration. We also commend Senator Sonny Angara for relentlessly pushing for this measure to support our local industries and create employment opportunities for our kababayans," Villanueva said. The Tatak Pinoy Act will complement the Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) law, which aims to create a national masterplan to address unemployment, underemployment, and youth unemployment. Villanueva is the principal sponsor and author of the TPB law which was signed into law in September 2023. Meanwhile, the Tatak Pinoy Act encourages, supports, and promotes the production and offering by domestic enterprises of local products and services that are globally competitive. The law harmonizes with the TPB law in emphasizing the value of human resources by developing a roadmap that will ensure support for target sectors and activities; promote academe-industry linkage to develop programs that will match the demands of the industry; include different modalities of training, skills development, upskilling/reskilling, and lifelong learning. "Malaking tulong po ang pagsasabatas ng Tatak Pinoy Act katuwang ang ating iniakdang TPB Act kagaya po sa mga Talbak coffee farmers sa Bulacan para ma-promote ang industriya at makapagbigay ng maraming trabaho sa ating mga kababayan," Villanueva said. The Tatak Pinoy Act also targets to identify programs and requirements, such as innovation infrastructure and facilities for advanced research and incubation, and national and regional innovation hubs, to feature relevant advanced and emerging technology centers. It will have a Council to ensure that the domestic preference under the law is extended to locally produced, sourced, or manufactured construction materials. The Council is also tasked to identify and advance strategic, market-driven, and customer-centric research and development activities and technology transfer initiatives that are critical to the implementation of the Tatak Pinoy Strategy. The Council will ensure that Tatak Pinoy investment activities and projects are included in the list of priority activities that will be under the Strategic Investments Priority Plan. Under the law, programs and projects for the enhancement of capabilities of domestic enterprises should be included in the expenditure priorities and national government fiscal program. "Tatak Pinoy will be a game-changer in opening up immense opportunities for our local industries and the much-needed jobs for our skilled and hardworking kababayans," Villanueva said. Villanueva: Tatak Pinoy Act magpapalakas sa paglikha ng trabaho Binigyang-diin ni Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva na ang Tatak Pinoy Act ay magpapalakas sa pagsisikap ng pamahalaan sa paglikha ng trabaho para sa mga Pilipino, kasabay ng papuri sa paglagda ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa naturang batas. "We thank the President for always making jobs a priority goal of his administration. We also commend Senator Sonny Angara for relentlessly pushing for this measure to support our local industries and create employment opportunities for our kababayans," sabi ni Villanueva. Pupunan ng Tatak Pinoy Act ang Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) law na naglalayong bumuo ng national masterplan para pagtuunan ng pansin ang unemployment, underemployment, at youth unemployment sa bansa. Si Villanueva ang principal sponsor at author ng TPB Law na nilagdaan bilang batas noong Setyembre 2023. Ang Tatak Pinoy Act ay humihikayat, sumusuporta at nagsusulong ng produksyon ng mga lokal na produkto at serbisyo para mas maging globally competitive ang mga domestic enterprises. Ang batas na ito ay tugma sa TPB law sa pagbibigay-din sa kahalagahan ng human resources sa pamamagitan ng pagbuo ng isang roadmap na susuporta sa mga target na sektor at aktibidad; pagsusulong ng academe-industry linkage para makapag-develop ng programa na tutugma sa pangangailangan ng industriya, kasama ang iba't ibang uri ng pagsasanay, skills development, upskilling/reskilling, at lifelong learning. "Malaking tulong po ang pagsasabatas ng Tatak Pinoy Act katuwang ang ating iniakdang TPB Act, halimbawa, para po sa mga Talbak coffee farmers sa Bulacan para ma-promote ang industriya at makapagbigay ng maraming trabaho sa ating mga kababayan," ayon kay Villanueva. Target din ng Tatak Pinoy Act na alamin ang mga kinakailangang programa, tulad ng innovation infrastructure at facilities para sa advanced research at incubation, at national at regional innovation hubs, kung saan itatampok ang kaugnay na advanced at emerging technology centers. Mayroon din itong isang Council na titiyak na may domestic preference para sa mga locally-produced, sourced, o manufactured construction materials. Ang Council ay inaatasan ding gumawa ng strategic, market-driven, at customer-centric research at development activities, pati technology transfer initiatives na mahalaga sa pagpapatupad ng Tatak Pinoy Strategy. Titiyakin din ng Council na ang Tatak Pinoy investment activities at projects ay kasama sa listahan ng priority activities sa ilalim ng Strategic Investments Priority Plan. Sa ilalim ng batas, ang mga programa at proyekto para sa pagpapahusay ng kakayahan ng domestic enterprises ay dapat kasama sa expenditure priorities at national government fiscal program. "Tatak Pinoy will be a game-changer in opening up immense opportunities for our local industries and the much-needed jobs for our skilled and hardworking kababayans," sabi pa ni Villanueva.