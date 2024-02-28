PHILIPPINES, February 28 - Press Release

February 28, 2024 CHIZ'S COMMITTEE TACKLES 25 BILLS TO CREATE MORE CAMPUSES, BOOST HIGHER EDUCATION The Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education chaired by Sen. Chiz Escudero on Wednesday (Feb. 28) conducted its public hearing on 25 education bills, including Senate Bill 2469 that seeks to rename the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) into the Philippine National Maritime Academy (PNMA) and provides for the establishment of school campuses in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. The creation of campuses now incorporated in SB 2469 was an original proposal of Escudero during the May 2023 committee hearing, when its counterpart measure in the lower chamber (House Bill 6994) was tackled. Instead of requiring a cadet from each of the country's 253 legislative district as proposed in HB 6994, the veteran legislator suggested the establishment of more campuses to increase the number of cadets. The Senate version, which was filed by Senator Francis Tolentino, also converts the PMMA as the primary institution for the basic and continuing higher education and training of maritime professionals and leaders for national development and security. It also intends to expand the curriculum and course offerings of the academy "to make it more adaptable to the progressive and changing domestic and international maritime industry." The Senate panel approved the bill in principle, subject to some refinements as discussed during the hearing. In the same hearing, Escudero declined the passage of House Bill 9292 or the proposed "Personal Financial Literacy Course in the Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Act" and instead proposed to convert it into a resolution. "The chairperson reiterates that, as a rule, the committee does not legislate amendments to the curriculum, because it should not be etched in stone. I propose to convert HB 9292 into a resolution that urges the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to include personal financial literacy course in TVET in its curriculum," Escudero said. The other bills tackled during this morning's hearing are the following: A. Conversion of State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) House Bill 9314 - An Act Converting the Baao Community College in the Municipality of Baao, Province of Camarines Sur into a State College

HB 9315 - An Act Converting the JH Cerilles State College Located in Barangay Mati, Municipality of San Miguel, Province of Zamboanga Del Sur into a State University

HB 9316 - An Act Converting the San Pedro Technological Institute in the City of San Pedro, Province of Laguna as a State College

HB 9317 - An Act Converting the Cotabato Foundation College of Science and Technology in the Municipality of Arakan, Province of Cotabato into a State University

HB 9318 - An Act Converting the Makilala Institute of Science and Technology in the Municipality of Makilala, Province of Cotabato, into a State College

HB 9332 - An Act Converting the Zamboanga Del Sur School of Arts and Trades Located in Barangay Kawit, Pagadian City, Province of Zamboanga Del Sur into a State College

HB 9642 - An Act Converting the Aurora State College of Technology in the Municipality of Baler, Province of Aurora into a State University B. Renaming of SUCS C. Establishment/Conversion of campuses HB 9635 - An Act Establishing Regular Campuses of the Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology in the Municipalities of Aliaga and Cuyapo, Province of Nueva Ecija

HB 9302 - An Act Establishing a Regular Campus of the Eastern Samar State University in the Municipality of Balangiga, Province of Eastern Samar

HB 9772 - An Act Converting the Extension Campus of the Eastern Samar State University in the Municipality of Arteche, Province of Eastern Samar into a Regular Campus D. Establishment of TESDA Training and Assessment Centers HB 9017 - An Act Establishing a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Training and Assessment Center in the Municipality of Paniqui, Province of Tarlac

HB 9307 - An Act Establishing a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Training and Assessment Center in the Municipality of Naval, Province of Biliran

HB 9509 - An Act Establishing a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Training and Assessment Center in the Municipality of Rizal, Province of Nueva Ecija

HB 9636 - An Act Establishing a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority District Office for the First Legislative District of South Cotabato in the Municipality of Polomolok, Province of South Cotabato E. Bills for manifestation SB 2495 - An Act Amending Presidential Decree No. 1341, Otherwise Known as the Charter of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines

SB 2509 - An Act Mandating the Inclusion and Representation of Non-Academic and Non-Teaching Personnel in the Governing Boards of All State Universities and Colleges

HB 9334 - An Act Converting the Sulu State College in the Municipality of Jolo, Province of Sulu into a State University

HB 9308 - An Act Establishing Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Training and Assessment Centers in the Municipalities of Mankayan, Kibungan, Kabayan, Atok, Itogon, and Tuba, Province of Benguet and Appropriating Funds Therefor (Reps. Yap (E.), Go (M.) and Co (E.))

HB 9309 - An Act Establishing a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Training and Assessment Center in the Municipality of Bacarra, Province of Ilocos Norte

HB 9508 - An Act Establishing a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Training and Assessment Center in the Municipality of Kawayan, Province of Biliran

HB 9507 - An Act Establishing A Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Training and Assessment Center in the Sixth Congressional District of Quezon City

HB 9643 - An Act Establishing a Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Training and Assessment Center in the Municipality of Libjo, Province of Dinagat Islands