SP Zubiri on P13 billion savings if ChaCha plebiscite is held with 2025 polls

February 28, 2024

SP ZUBIRI ON P13 BILLION SAVINGS IF CHACHA PLEBISCITE IS HELD WITH 2025 POLLS
February 28, 2024

We welcome the statement made by COMELEC Chair George Garcia that the poll body is amenable to holding a plebiscite on Charter Change amendments together with the 2025 midterm elections.

In fact, he added that a whopping P13 billion can be saved if we do synchronize the plebiscite with next year's elections, a huge amount that can be used somewhere else to promote the welfare of our citizens.

Katulad po ng nauna na nating sinabi, ang statement po ng COMELEC ay consistent sa kahilingan ng ating Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr. na kanyang ipinahayag sa atin nitong nakaraan lamang.

And this strategic move not only streamlines our electoral processes but also saves valuable resources. P13 billion is a significant amount that could be allocated towards critical infrastructure projects and social programs that will benefit our nation.

This amount could potentially fund the construction of around 5,200 classrooms! Alternatively, it could be allocated to various other programs aimed at improving the lives of Filipinos, such as poverty alleviation initiatives, agricultural development projects or infrastructure improvements in rural areas.

I agree with the position of the COMELEC. With limited resources and competing priorities, it is imperative that we maximize every peso spent to address the most pressing needs of our citizens, and it also aligns with the vision of the President for the country.

