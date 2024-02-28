PRIB: Concurrent resolution adopted granting consent to Lorenzana to accept US medal

Concurrent resolution adopted granting consent to Lorenzana to accept US medal

The Senate on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 adopted a concurrent resolution granting consent to Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) chairman Delfin Lorenzana to accept an award from the United States government.

Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, who introduced Concurrent Resolution No. 10, said the United States Embassy in Manila had sent a note last February 23, 2023 conveying the US government's intention to confer the United States Special Operations Command Medal (USSOCOM) to Lorenzana for his contributions to the Philippine-United States relations as Secretary of National Defense from 2016 to 2022.

Under Article IX, Sub-Article B, Section 8, the Civil Service Commission of the 1987 Philippine Constitution provides that "No elective or appointive public officer or employee shall receive additional, double or indirect compensation, unless specifically authorized by law nor accept without consent of Congress, any present, emolument, office or title of any kind from any foreign government."

Villanueva said Lorenzana was an experienced soldier with 35 years of active military service under his belt. He said the former defense chief served as commander of the infantry units from platoon to brigade, armor brigade and the army special operations command as well as serving in staff positions at battalion and brigade headquarters.

He said Lorenzana demonstrated his expertise in national defense and security, special operations, foreign affairs, public diplomacy, veterans affairs and strategic leadership.

"This representation could not think of anyone more deserving to be awarded the USSOCOM medal, which is given only to select individuals who have made significant contributions to special operations," Villanueva said.

He urged his colleagues to "wholeheartedly" give their consent to Lorenzana to accept the USSOCOM medal from the United States government.

The USSOCOM was established in 1994 to recognize individuals for their outstanding contributions to special operations. All members of the Senate were made co-sponsors of the concurrent resolution.