Pia's manifestation Granting Consent to BCDA Chairman Delfin Lorenzana to receive he US special operations command medal from the government of the USA

PHILIPPINES, February 28 - Press Release
February 28, 2024

Transcript of speech of Sen. Pia Cayetano on Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 10

Thank you, Mr President.

Mr President, I would also like to associate myself with the sponsor. Secretary Lorenzana is truly deserving of this award. And it is not me, but my brother, Sen. Alan who worked extremely closely with Secretary Lorenzana and he never has anything but good words for the Secretary. In fact, during the pandemic, in the rare occasion, I think there were one or two family events during the pandemic, and there was an opportunity for me to come and greet, he would always - my brother, I am referring to my brother - go out of his way to tell me all the things that he has done with the Secretary, how much respect and admiration he has for the Secretary. So I am very happy to be part of this momentous event and be associated with the resolution, Mr President.

