Marketing Cloud Platform Market Size, Current and Future Trends, Demand and Growth Rate of 13.7% by 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing Cloud Platform Market, by Component (Platform, Services), by Type of Cloud (Public, Private, Hybrid), by Marketing Function (Marketing Content and Automation, Marketing Engagement, Marketing Analytics, Marketing Interaction, Others), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (Retail and E-Commerce, IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031"

The marketing cloud platform market was valued at $10 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $34.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Request PDF Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31696

Marketing cloud platform provides elevated business performance due to various benefits such as agile deployment, secured storage management, low total cost ownership; utility-based sharing models, and high-level computing. However, there are some factors that are limiting the growth of the market; data security being the most significant one due to threat of data breaches and misusage by any third party.

The SMEs segment is expected to experience fastest growth in the coming years, owing to adoption of cloud-based marketing services and rise in number of government initiatives through various digital SME campaigns throughout the world fuel the growth of the market.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32146

Competitive Analysis:
The competitive environment of Marketing Cloud Platform Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Marketing Cloud Platform Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Key Players:
Acquia, Inc.
Adobe
CM Group
IBM Corporation
Maropost
Oracle Corporation
Salesforce, Inc.
SAP SE
Teradata Corporation
The Nielson Company (US), LLC and Many More

Region wise, North America dominated the market share in 2021 for the marketing cloud platform market. Adoption of marketing cloud platform growing steadily to meet increasing demands from today’s businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience will provide lucrative opportunities for the market in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in penetration of advanced technology such as AI, big data and IoT and higher adoption of cloud-based solution and services are particularly fueling regional market growth.

Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/marketing-cloud-platform-market/purchase-options

The outbreak of COVID-19 will surely provide numerous opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. These opportunities include the rise in digital transformation trend in the enterprises; upsurge in adoption of cloud-based solutions by small businesses; and upsurge in demand for ERP solutions that are hosted or managed in the cloud.

Moreover, the surge in remote work trend across the enterprises due to COVID-19 is one of the key opportunities for the market growth due to the mobile or remote accessibility capabilities of cloud-based solutions. Furthermore, it is anticipated that, during the post pandemic, the companies will focus more on solutions which will support advanced planning and mitigate the impact of similar events in the future. Hence, the companies will accelerate their investments in marketing cloud platform, creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Trending Reports:
Cloud TV Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07976
Cloud Infrastructure Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2474
Community Cloud Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14623
Cloud Artificial Intelligence Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09364

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 5038946022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

You just read:

Marketing Cloud Platform Market Size, Current and Future Trends, Demand and Growth Rate of 13.7% by 2031

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+1 5038946022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Pork Jerky Market to Generate $1.4 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 7.1% | The Meat Makers, Three Squirrels Co., Ltd.
Food Service Feta Cheese market is anticipated to achieve a valuation of $3,816.8 Million by the year 2030
Multiple Toe Socks Market Continued Growth Valued at $3,272.7 Million with Anticipated 5.8% CAGR by 2032
View All Stories From This Author