Clothing Recycling Market Growth Statistics & Future Prospects | Renewcell, Business Waste, Unifi
Stay up to date with Clothing Recycling Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
HTF MI integrates History, Trends, and Forecasts to identify the highest value opportunities, cope with the most critical business challenges and transform the businesses.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Clothing Recycling Market’’ evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2030. The Clothing Recycling market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Renewcell (Sweden), Business Waste (United Kingdom), Kishco Pvt. Ltd. (India), iinouiio Ltd (United Kingdom), Ecotex Group (Germany), The Boer Group (Netherlands), Unifi, Inc. (United States), Martex Fiber (United States), Pistoni S.r.l. (italy), RE TEXTIL Deutschland GmbH. (Germany).
— Criag Francis
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Clothing Recycling market to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Global Clothing Recycling Market Breakdown by Application (Material Recovery, Reuse) by Cloth type (Men Cloth, Women Cloth, Kids Cloth) by Recycle type (Mechanical, Chemical) by End Use (Apparel, Industrial, Home Furnishings, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 6.9 Billion.
The Clothing Recycling Market involves the collection, processing, and repurposing of used clothing and textiles to extend their lifecycle and reduce environmental impact. This market aims to address the growing issue of textile waste and promote sustainable practices in the fashion industry.
Market Drivers
• Environmental Concerns: The environmental impact of fast fashion and the textile industry's contribution to pollution and waste are significant drivers for the growth of clothing recycling. Governments, consumers, and businesses are increasingly recognizing the need for sustainable practices.
Market Trend
• Consumer Awareness and Consciousness: Growing awareness among consumers about environmental issues has led to increased interest in sustainable fashion and clothing recycling. Consumers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly options and supporting brands with transparent and responsible supply chains.
Opportunities
• Innovation in Recycling Technologies: There is an opportunity for investment in research and development of innovative recycling technologies to make the process more efficient and economically viable.
Major Highlights of the Clothing Recycling Market report released by HTF MI
Global Clothing Recycling Market Breakdown by Application (Material Recovery, Reuse) by Cloth type (Men Cloth, Women Cloth, Kids Cloth) by Recycle type (Mechanical, Chemical) by End Use (Apparel, Industrial, Home Furnishings, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Clothing Recycling matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.
Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Clothing Recycling report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.
