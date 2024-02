Lifting Profits : Air Crane Helicopter Market to Double, Reaching $10.8 Billion by 2032 | Growing at a CAGR of 8.6%

Air Crane Helicopter Market

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, โ€œAir Crane Helicopter Market," ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐š๐ข๐ซ ๐œ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ž ๐ก๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ $๐Ÿ’.๐Ÿ– ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐š๐ซ๐ง๐ž๐ซ $๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ.๐Ÿ– ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ”% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.

The niche capabilities of air crane helicopters make them an indispensable tool for certain civilian heavy lift needs - especially concerning emergency response and enabling large-scale infrastructure projects. Their precision handling, custom reinforcements and terrain accessibility simplify complex rigging scenarios. Key adoption drivers include worsening climate change effects, urbanization across developing countries, and maturation of grids/pipelines globally - which expand air crane utilization opportunities. High capital and operating costs continue to be a barrier to market access. However, the costs are justified by purpose-built use cases.

North American countries currently lead adoption with commitments to strengthen disaster preparedness and national infrastructure. Europe and Asia-Pacific regions present strong outlooks as well amid similar priority initiatives around resilience and economic development. Europe is seeing expanded adoption of air cranes, especially in firefighting applications as climate change escalates forest fire risks across southern countries. Offshore oil/gas is another key demand driver as North Sea activity rebounds. In addition, rise in the prevalence of air crane helicopters in North Sea is yet another driver for the growth of the air crane helicopter industry.

Moreover, rapid urbanization across Asia-Pacific economies is enabling focus on infrastructure upgrades and urban resilience where air cranes can play an important role. Complex relief scenarios following floods, earthquakes also spotlight the need for heavy vertical lift capabilities across the region's militaries. While affordability barriers and availability of trained personnel pose challenges, purposeful adoption efforts tailored to needs can provide air crane service opportunities in the Asia-Pacific.

Expanding power grids globally requires air crane capabilities to transport heavy equipment into remote terrain for transmission infrastructure builds and conduct stringing ops across tall towers. Helicopters simplify complex rigging of conductors and capacitor banks - enabling faster grid upgrades. In addition, intensifying wildfire seasons make specially equipped water bomber air cranes essential additions to aviation emergency response. Their Bambi buckets douse flames in isolated areas while accessing tricky topographies. Agencies are allocating more resources towards augmenting air attack strength. The niche firefighting optimizations air cranes receive also drive product innovation by OEMs in the segment.

Moreover, offshore plays make air cranes vital for rigging drilling infrastructure, transporting heavy modules. They also help decommission distant platforms. Onshore, air cranes mobilize equipment for exploration across remote reserves. Operators leverage them to inspect pipelines and make repairs minimizing downtime. Global energy majors are increasingly signing long-term air crane support contracts to ensure resilience in their supply chains.

The air crane helicopter market is segmented on the basis of endurance, external load capacity, application, end user, and region. By endurance, it is divided into up to 15,000 feet, and above 15,000 feet. By external load capacity, the market is classified into up to 10,000 pounds, 10,000 to 20,000 pounds, and above 20,000 pounds. By application, the market is classified into power line construction, aerial firefighting, oil & gas, logistics operations, and others. By end user, it is bifurcated into civil & commercial, and military. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐šโ€“๐”๐ค๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐–๐š๐ซ ๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ข๐ซ ๐‚๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ž ๐‡๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ :

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has significant implications for the global air crane helicopter industry. Supply chain disruptions are expected as Russia produces a substantial share of metals such as titanium that are vital to helicopter manufacturing. Many companies can struggle to obtain required materials. Sanctions also cut off access to Russian helicopters and parts, forcing operators to seek alternatives.

The crisis may influence various countries to rearrange defense spending priorities and budgets. Military procurement plans for heavy lift rotorcraft can be affected depending on realigned strategic interests and funding availability. Some nations may even choose to increase investments in defense capabilities.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ :

By endurance, the above 15,000 feet segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By external load capacity, the 10,000 to 20,000 pounds security segment is anticipated to dominate the air crane helicopter market in the coming future.

By application, the aerial firefighting segment is anticipated to lead the market.

By end user, the civil and commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth from 2023โ€“2032.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global air crane helicopter market include with ๐€๐ข๐ซ๐›๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐’๐„, ๐€๐ข๐ซ๐œ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ž, ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐‚๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ฆ๐›๐ข๐š ๐‡๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐„๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ค๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐, ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก ๐๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐‡๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ, ๐Š๐š๐ฆ๐š๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐‹๐จ๐œ๐ค๐ก๐ž๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ข๐ง ๐‚๐จ๐ซ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐‘๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐š๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐“๐ž๐ฑ๐ญ๐ซ๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ฏ๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ., ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐๐จ๐ž๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฒ. These players are adopting strategies such as contract, agreement, and acquisition to improve their market positioning.

