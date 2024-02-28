Die Attach Machine Market Projected Expansion to $2.1 billion Value by 2031 with a 5.9% CAGR

Die Attach Machine Market

Die Attach Machine Market size was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Die Attach Machine Market by Type (Flip Chip Bonder, Die Bonder), by Technique (Epoxy, Soft Solder, Sintering, Eutectic, Others), by Application (RF and MEMS, Optoelectronics, Logic, Memory, CMOS image sensors, LED, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global die attach machine industry generated $1.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11538

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities:

The global die attach machine market is being driven by several factors such as growth in the semiconductor memory and hybrid chip industries, and the rise of the global economy. On the other hand, fluctuating raw material costs associated with building the machines and a lack of raw materials like silicon impede the growth to some extent. Moreover, the rise in government investments in the development of the domestic semiconductor industry and the growing use of LED circuits. Many funding policies have been revealed by various nations, including the United States, China, India, Japan, South Korea, the UAE, and others, to support the growth of their respective semiconductor industries. These developments are expected to create new avenues for growth in the global die attach machine industry in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on several industries worldwide, including the global die attach machine market. Due to the lockdown imposed by many governments, there was a decrease in the demand for die attach machines. Also, disruptions in the supply chain, which made it difficult for manufacturers to obtain raw materials, led to a decline in the demand for die attach machines.

Additionally, a shortage of semiconductors hampered the semiconductor industry growth seriously. This significantly slowed down the market for die attach machines during the pandemic.

However, the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic has decreased as a result of the introduction of various vaccines. This has resulted in increased activity in the industrial sector as well as the full-fledged reopening of businesses involved in the die attach machine market. Thus, the die attach machine market has recovered and grew at a steep rate.

The die bonder segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

By type, the die bonder segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global die attach machine market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The market for die bonders is widening as new products with integrated circuits, like UHD TVs, hybrid laptops, and smartphones are coming to the market. However, the flip chip bonder segment would display the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is because flip chip bonders are appropriate for new technologies like 2.5D and 3D, which are used in new devices like laptops, desktops, CPUs, and GPUs with features like sensors and networking connections.

Buy Now this Report @checkout link

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b4a6ed1b87840cf7460fc650b1526ac6

The epoxy segment to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe-

By technique, the epoxy segment contributed to the major share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global die attach machine market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is because epoxy die attach is being increasingly used for the most difficult microelectronic semiconductor packaging. They are popular in the die attach market because of their outstanding resistance to mechanical shock and vibration as well as thermal cycling.

The LED segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period-

By application, the LED segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global die attach machine market share in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that the cost of producing LEDs has decreased due to the ongoing development of new technologies in LED chips. Hence, the demand for die attach machines has increased for LED applications. Furthermore, the use of LED chips is expected to increase in a variety of industries, including horticulture, healthcare, marine, and fishing lighting, which will again contribute to the growth of the die attach machine market. The high-end applications of LED chips are being expanded by businesses through ongoing product innovation investments. On the other hand, the optoelectronics segment is expected to showcase the largest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing use of optoelectronic tools in consumer electronics products like high-end cameras, flexible and flat television display panels, CD-DVD & Blu-ray storage technologies, smartphones, and xerox machines. Furthermore, a rise in optoelectronics applications in the film, entertainment, oil & gas, and automotive industries drive the market for die attach machines.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global die attach machine market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The high concentration of IC makers in the region is expected to drive the demand for die bonder equipment. ICs are widely used in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, industrial, telecommunications, data centers, and automotive.

Enquire Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11538

Leading Market Players-

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, ASM Pacific Technology Limited, Fasford Technology Co. Limited, Inseto UK Limited, Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd., Palomar Technologies, Dr. Tresky AG, Shinkawa Limited, MicroAssembly Technologies Limited

The report analyzes these key players in the global die attach machine market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

Similar Reports

Shape Measuring Devices Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shape-measuring-devices-market

Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/semiconductor-assembly-equipment-market-A13637

Injection Molding Machine Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/injection-molding-machines-market

CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cnc-metal-cutting-machine-market

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, DE. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.