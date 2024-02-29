K. Anthony Fowler The People's Coach comes to Las Vegas to launch the "Now is the Time Summit"
Making a Difference one person at a time!
On The Way To The Top Expect Turbulence”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- K. Anthony Fowler renowned Personal Development Coach from Louisville, KY relocates to the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World: Las Vegas.
— K. Anthony Fowler
A Certified coach for 9 years he is credentialed by the World Coach Institute. Fowler states he is ready to bring a special blend of experience to Las Vegas and the rest of the world. K.Anthony Fowler is an Author, Speaker, Entrepreneur , Personal Coach and Development Coach as well as a Strategic Thinker and Thought Leader. His life mission is to make a positive impactful impression on as many lives as he comes in contact with. K. Anthony shows an uncanny zeal and acumen for understanding where people are in life and where they aspire to be. His transparency and organic welcoming personality allows clients to experience coaching at a worry-free, stress-free level, while challenging his clients to push past their perceived limitations.
Fowler is a living example to his clients, by the age of 26 , he had earned a 7 figure net worth while Investing in Real Estate. His success has always been measured by the success of his clients. Coach Fowler is always eager to Consult and Coach a client whether it is guiding his clients through a decision or implementing the plan that he has laid out to get his client to the finish line. Some of his past success as a coach started with 6 and 7 figure company owners starting with Metro Medical company, Custom Web Inc. and Healthy Eating Meal Prep along with being founder of the Transit Academy, a for profit mentoring company which provided cognitive rehabilitation skills for the Life Skills Program.
High-net worth individuals are attracted to the “The Peoples Coach” approach. Athletes like the privacy policy adopted by the coach so much so they dubbed him “The People's Coach”. He gained notoriety when he took on a few Athletes: And helped them transition from Sports to Entrepreneurship leading them to a 7 figure business. He helps Athletes defy the odds after they retire from their chosen sport. It is his intentional mission to make sure that the statistics and news of athletic transition failures go down every year.
K.Anthony Fowler “The People’s Coach” is an Amazon Best Selling Author. The GPS system: Guide to Personal Success has helped people all around the world find the answer that they have been looking for. People who read the book find the tools and strategies that are needed to achieve success in their lives. It also shows them how to reach the destiny they were created to fulfill. The GPS system is a must-read for anyone who wants to Put their Life Back in Order, Identify a Position and a Purpose, Make a Promise to Self, To Detox after a Bad Relationship ( Business or Personal), Break the Cycle of Fear, Build a Brand and Become Accountable and Ready to Make Changes.
He even delves into making : The Promise to Self, Promise to Forgive, Choosing Flow over Force, Looking at Economics and Ego. Also included is How to Stop Lying to Yourself!
Now is the time for Change, Growth and Focusing on your Strengths along with Reflecting on Hope for now and the Future.
K.Anthony Fowler ends this book with a Call to Action, a way for its readers and those that attend his one on ones, meetings, seminars, summits and conferences to get started on their transformation.
See Press Media Kit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wzAKwxmqyXF_rvAlxuf4Q-t9sYZu8iAI/view?usp=sharing
For more information call 702-789-0749 For Press Appearances and Interviews alexislevi@alseg-intl.com 702-789-0749 x 802 For Speaking Engagements email alexislevi@alseg-intl.com or call 702-789-0749 x 801
Alexis Levi
Alexis Levi Sports and Entertainment Group
+1 702-789-0749
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn