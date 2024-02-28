Banana Powder Market Size (US$ 2,145.2 Million), Share, Trends, Demand, Segments, Companies and Forecast 2024-2032

Banana Powder Market Report 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Banana Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the banana powder market?

The global banana powder market size reached US$ 1,228.5 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,145.2 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2024-2032

Global Banana Powder Market Trends:

The increasing demand for convenient and healthy food products among consumers plays a significant role. Banana powder, known for its nutritional benefits, including high levels of potassium, fiber, and vitamins, caters to this demand effectively. It is used extensively in the food industry as a natural sweetener, flavor enhancer, and ingredient in baby foods, bakery products, and dietary supplements.

Additionally, the rising popularity of gluten-free and plant-based products has further propelled the demand for banana powder. Its versatility and health benefits make it a sought-after ingredient in various food formulations, contributing to the market's growth.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Banana Powder Industry:

Increasing Demand for Convenience Foods:

The global banana powder market is experiencing significant growth, largely driven by the rising demand for convenience foods. Banana powder, known for its versatility and long shelf life, has become a preferred ingredient in the food industry. It is used in a variety of products such as smoothies, cakes, cookies, and baby foods, catering to the busy lifestyles of consumers seeking quick and nutritious options. The shift towards fast-paced living standards, especially in urban areas, has amplified the consumption of convenience foods, thereby propelling the demand for banana powder. This trend is expected to continue as the ease of use and storage, along with nutritional benefits make banana powder a preferred commodity in the convenience food sector.

Health and Nutritional Benefits:

The health and nutritional benefits of banana powder serve as a key factor in its market growth. Rich in potassium, vitamins, dietary fiber, and antioxidants, banana powder offers a multitude of health advantages, including improved digestion, heart health, and weight management. Its gluten-free nature also makes it a popular choice for consumers with gluten intolerance or those following a gluten-free diet. The growing awareness and preference for health-conscious diets among consumers worldwide have led to an increased demand for banana powder in dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. As health and wellness trends continue to evolve, the nutritional profile of banana powder positions it as a beneficial ingredient in promoting overall health and well-being.

Expansion in the Cosmetic Industry:

The cosmetic industry emerges as a significant driver behind the growth of the banana powder market. Banana powder is gaining popularity in skincare and beauty products due to its natural properties that help in moisturizing the skin and preventing aging signs. Its use in face packs, moisturizers, and other beauty products highlights the shift towards natural and organic ingredients in the cosmetic sector. The antioxidant properties of banana powder, coupled with its ability to improve skin texture and tone, make it a valuable component in the formulation of cosmetic products. As consumers increasingly prefer eco-friendly and chemical-free beauty solutions, the application of banana powder in the cosmetic industry is expected to witness substantial growth, contributing to the overall market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Chiquita Brands International Sàrl

• Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

• Dole plc

• Fyffes plc (Sumitomo Corporation)

• GRUPO JUGAL Inc.

Banana Powder Market Report Segmentation:

By End Use:

• Food Industry

• Feed Industry

• Others

The dominance of the food industry in the banana powder market is primarily due to its versatile application in confectioneries, dairy products, and as a dietary supplement, catering to a wide consumer base seeking natural and healthy food ingredients.

Regional Insights:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

North America's leading position in the banana powder market is attributed to the region's high demand for natural and organic food products, coupled with a growing emphasis on health and wellness among consumers, driving the adoption of banana powder in various food and dietary supplements.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

