Notice of Changes of Representative Directors

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantest Corporation hereby announces that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 28, 2024, resolved to change the Company’s Representative Directors as follows.



1. Reason for the changes

As the Company’s next mid-term management plan starts in FY2024, the Chief Executive Officer of the Advantest Group and the President of Advantest Corporation are to be changed in order to realize even greater progress for the Advantest Group in the rapidly changing, fast-growing semiconductor industry.

2. Changes of Representative Directors

Name New Title Present Title Douglas Lefever Representative Director,

Senior Executive Officer, Group CEO Representative Director,

Corporate Vice President, Group COO Koichi Tsukui Representative Director,

Senior Executive Officer and President, Group COO Representative Director,

Corporate Vice President, Group Co-COO Yoshiaki Yoshida Director, Chairperson of the Board Representative Director,

President, Group CEO



3. Effective Date

April 1, 2024

[Reference Materials] Brief biographies of the new Group CEO and Group COO

Name

(Date of Birth) Brief biography

Douglas Lefever

(December 10, 1970) May 1993



May 1995



June 1998

June 2004



September 2008

August 2014

September 2014

June 2017

June 2019



June 2020





June 2021



January 2023 Completed BSE of Mechanical Engineering,

The University of Michigan

Completed Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering,

The University of Texas at Austin

Joined Advantest America, Inc.

Completed Master of Business Administration (MBA)

Northwestern University

Vice President, Business Development, Advantest America, Inc.

Executive Officer, Advantest Corporation

Director, President and CEO, Advantest America, Inc.

Managing Executive Officer, Advantest Corporation

Executive Vice President, System Test Business Unit

(present position)

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Customer Relations & Corporate Strategy

Leader, Applied Research & Venture Team

Director, Senior Executive Officer

CSO (Chief Strategy Officer)

Representative Director,

Corporate Vice President, Group COO (present position)

Koichi Tsukui

(December 11, 1964) March 1987



April 1987

April 1998



June 2013



June 2014

June 2015

June 2016

June 2018



June 2019

June 2020





June 2021



January 2023 Graduated from Electrical Engineering, School of Technology,

Gunma University

Joined Advantest Corporation

Seconded Advantest (Europe) GmbH

(currently Advantest Europe GmbH）

Leader, New Business Enabling Division,

New Concept Product Initiative

Executive Officer

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Vice President, Corporate Relations Group

Executive Vice President, Memory Test Business Unit,

ATE Business Group

In Charge of DH Business Group

Director, Managing Executive Officer

Test Technology

Leader, ATE Business Group

Director, Senior Executive Officer

CTO (Chief Technology Officer)

Representative Director,

Corporate Vice President, Group Co-COO (present position)





CONTACT:

Yasuo Mihashi

Senior Executive Officer

CFO & CSO

Phone: +81-(0)3-3214-7500