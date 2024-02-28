Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,658 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Changes of Representative Directors

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantest Corporation hereby announces that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 28, 2024, resolved to change the Company’s Representative Directors as follows.

1. Reason for the changes
As the Company’s next mid-term management plan starts in FY2024, the Chief Executive Officer of the Advantest Group and the President of Advantest Corporation are to be changed in order to realize even greater progress for the Advantest Group in the rapidly changing, fast-growing semiconductor industry.

2. Changes of Representative Directors

Name New Title Present Title
Douglas Lefever Representative Director,
Senior Executive Officer, Group CEO		 Representative Director,
Corporate Vice President, Group COO
Koichi Tsukui Representative Director,
Senior Executive Officer and President, Group COO		 Representative Director,
Corporate Vice President, Group Co-COO
Yoshiaki Yoshida Director, Chairperson of the Board Representative Director,
President, Group CEO


3. Effective Date

April 1, 2024

[Reference Materials] Brief biographies of the new Group CEO and Group COO

Name
(Date of Birth)		 Brief biography
Douglas Lefever
(December 10, 1970)		 May 1993

May 1995

June 1998       
June 2004

September 2008 
August 2014      
September 2014   
June 2017        
June 2019
       
June 2020


June 2021
     
January 2023		 Completed BSE of Mechanical Engineering,
The University of Michigan
Completed Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering,
The University of Texas at Austin
Joined Advantest America, Inc.
Completed Master of Business Administration (MBA)
Northwestern University
Vice President, Business Development, Advantest America, Inc.
Executive Officer, Advantest Corporation
Director, President and CEO, Advantest America, Inc.
Managing Executive Officer, Advantest Corporation
Executive Vice President, System Test Business Unit
(present position)
Director, Managing Executive Officer
Customer Relations & Corporate Strategy
Leader, Applied Research & Venture Team
Director, Senior Executive Officer
CSO (Chief Strategy Officer)
Representative Director,
Corporate Vice President, Group COO (present position)
Koichi Tsukui
(December 11, 1964)		 March 1987

April 1987
April 1998

June 2013

June 2014
June 2015
June 2016
June 2018

June 2019
June 2020


June 2021

January 2023		 Graduated from Electrical Engineering, School of Technology,
Gunma University
Joined Advantest Corporation
Seconded Advantest (Europe) GmbH
(currently Advantest Europe GmbH）
Leader, New Business Enabling Division,
New Concept Product Initiative
Executive Officer
Managing Executive Officer
Executive Vice President, Corporate Relations Group
Executive Vice President, Memory Test Business Unit,
ATE Business Group
In Charge of DH Business Group
Director, Managing Executive Officer
Test Technology
Leader, ATE Business Group
Director, Senior Executive Officer
CTO (Chief Technology Officer)
Representative Director,
Corporate Vice President, Group Co-COO (present position)


CONTACT:
Yasuo Mihashi
Senior Executive Officer
CFO & CSO
Phone: +81-(0)3-3214-7500


Primary Logo

You just read:

Notice of Changes of Representative Directors

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more