Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,658 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Driver's License Suspended, Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release – Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:  24A4001463

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Griffin Pearson                

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                   

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  2-27-24 at 1859 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  I-91 North, mm 134.2

VIOLATION:  Driver’s License Suspended – Criminal, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:  Joseph Tanner                           

AGE:  47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/27/24 at approximately 1859 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol near the intersection of Hospital Drive and I-91 North, Exit 22, in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle violation involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with the operator, Joseph Tanner (47). During the encounter, Troopers learned Tanner had a criminally suspended driver’s license and was actively violating his conditions of release. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Following, he was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 4/1/24 at 0830 hours for the above charges before being released.  

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  4-1-24 at 0830 hours

COURT:  Caledonia 

LODGED:  No

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT:  Attached

 

*Please note:  Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Driver's License Suspended, Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more