St. Johnsbury Barracks / Driver's License Suspended, Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release – Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4001463
TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2-27-24 at 1859 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 North, mm 134.2
VIOLATION: Driver’s License Suspended – Criminal, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Joseph Tanner
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/27/24 at approximately 1859 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol near the intersection of Hospital Drive and I-91 North, Exit 22, in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle violation involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with the operator, Joseph Tanner (47). During the encounter, Troopers learned Tanner had a criminally suspended driver’s license and was actively violating his conditions of release. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Following, he was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 4/1/24 at 0830 hours for the above charges before being released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4-1-24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819