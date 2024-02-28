St. Johnsbury Barracks / Driver's License Suspended, Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release – Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4001463

TROOPER FULL NAME: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 2-27-24 at 1859 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 North, mm 134.2

VIOLATION: Driver’s License Suspended – Criminal, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Joseph Tanner

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/27/24 at approximately 1859 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol near the intersection of Hospital Drive and I-91 North, Exit 22, in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a motor vehicle violation involving a nearby motorist. Troopers initiated a traffic stop shortly after and made contact with the operator, Joseph Tanner (47). During the encounter, Troopers learned Tanner had a criminally suspended driver’s license and was actively violating his conditions of release. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Following, he was cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court on 4/1/24 at 0830 hours for the above charges before being released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4-1-24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819