Chicken Flavor Market to Hit $1.00B by 2026, Fueled by Quick-Service Restaurants' Surge

Chicken flavor companies are adopting innovative techniques that enhance the taste of food. In addition, manufacturers are focusing on aggressive and social marketing of chicken flavor.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATE, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled "Chicken Flavor Market by Form and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the chicken flavor market size was valued at $629.26 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.00 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.60% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, North America accounted for nearly 41.8% of the chicken flavor market.

The growth in value sales for chicken flavor is attributable to the surge in demand for quick-service restaurants and fast food chains, which facilitate better taste. Thus, an increase in customer willingness for different tastes in the food industry is expected to fuel chicken flavor market demand.

The food industry has been evolving in terms of innovation and demand. Manufacturers focus on key innovations that cater to the requirements of their target consumers. Furthermore, an increase in awareness toward health and wellness has been witnessed among people residing in developed as well as developing countries. The opportunities in the emerging economies are huge, as they are untapped. Non-member nations of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) comprise more than 80% of the global population yet consume less than 60% of the world’s food consumption. The emerging economies will constitute a population of more than 60% of today’s global middle class by 2020. Considering the pace of change, in China, around 3 million households had a disposable income of around $10,000 in 2000, which increased to 60 million in 2012. This number is expected to exceed 230 million by 2020. Thus, the rise in demand from developing economies significantly drives chicken flavor market growth.

However, studies have shown the adverse effects of the aforementioned chemicals on thyroid, RNA, and enzymes. Artificial ingredients cause numerous problems, such as dizziness, nervous system depression, chest pain, fatigue, allergies, headaches, brain damage, nausea, and seizures. Some popular flavors can lead to tumors, genetic defects, and bladder cancer. These factors are expected to hamper the growth of the global chicken flavor market. Thus, different governments across the globe have set up regulatory guidelines to regulate the global food flavor market. Such regulations, especially in Europe and North America, have led to massive growth in the food flavor industry, particularly synthetic flavors. There are regulations regarding the raw materials, their processing, the ingredients used, and the labeling of these products. These factors are expected to restrain the growth of the global chicken flavor market.

There has been an increase in the number of users on various social media sites with the rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the chicken flavor market strategize on promoting their products on these social media platforms. Thus, through a social media marketing strategy, the chicken flavor market has the opportunity to gain traction, mainly in the B2C segment.

Key Findings of the Study:

Depending on form, the powder segment garnered 82.6% of the chicken flavor market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2019 to 2026.

The liquid-based segment is expected to reach $187.74 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.50%.

In 2018, based on end users, the B2B segment accounted for 72.0% of the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.30%.

The B2C segment is expected to reach $297.49 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.30%.

Region-wise, North America accounted for a prominent market share in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% throughout the chicken flavor market analysis period.

The key players operating in the global chicken flavor industry include Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Sensient Technologies Corporation, Cargill, BASF, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Symrise, Givaudan, Innova, and Trailtopia Adventure Food.