AlloVir, Inc. investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; March 19, 2024 deadline

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​ The Portnoy Law Firm advises AlloVir, Inc. (“AlloVir” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALVR) investors that a lawsuit was filed on behalf of investors that purchased AlloVir securities between March 22, 2022 and December 21, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The complaint details that AlloVir, a cell therapy company focused on developing T cell therapies for viral diseases, initiated phase 3 studies for its product posoleucel in March 2022 to prevent viral infections in certain transplant patients. However, during the Class Period, the company is accused of making false or misleading statements and not disclosing that the posoleucel Phase 3 studies were unlikely to meet their primary endpoints, which would likely lead to their discontinuation. Ultimately, AlloVir announced the discontinuation of these studies on December 22, 2023, due to efficacy concerns, causing a significant drop in its stock price.

